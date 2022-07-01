Create
“Hooooly s**t”, “NBA off-seasons better than a WWE storyline”, “No reason to sell that NYC apartment, come over to the Knicks”, “Bring me all the chaos” - Fans express shock and excitement as Kevin Durant requests a trade from the Brooklyn Nets

Durant wants out of Brooklyn after a hectic start to the offseason.
Johnnie Martinez
ANALYST
Modified Jul 01, 2022 01:59 AM IST

In what is becoming a busy NBA offseason, Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Many fans have reacted to Durant's decision to leave Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Brooklyn.

Durant's future destination is now the biggest storyline of the offseason. After a chaotic season for Brooklyn, people felt Durant might want out, mainly if Irving also chose to leave.

With Irving's decision to opt in to his contract, many felt Durant would stay with the team to run it back. However, Durant has requested a trade.

Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

While Durant could want out of Brooklyn for various reasons, many fans are still shocked by the decision. Several famous and casual fans gave their reactions on the internet.

“Hooooly s**t”
“NBA off-seasons better than a WWE storyline”
“No reason to sell that NYC apartment, come over to the Knicks”
“Bring me all the chaos”

As the offseason begins, a Durant trade from Brooklyn could create chaos. Fans across Twitter reacted to the shocking decision as they try to process the move.

HOOOOLY SHIT twitter.com/shamscharania/…
It’s been a tough, tough year for the Nets but man, this is the biggest blow in franchise history. twitter.com/shamscharania/…
Holy shiitake twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…
#ThisLeague
Just yelled holy cow twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…
BRING ME ALL THE CHAOS!!!!!!! twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…
This is going to be complete madness and I love it so much. twitter.com/wojespn/status…
NBA off-seasons better than a WWE storyline 🤯
ESPN are going kick me outta the studio today!!! KD wanting out is ALL I NEEDED to hear. Carry the hell on…
The. Greatest. League. In. The. World.
@wojespn running from the grind once again
WHATTT twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…
Anyone else notice how the only superteams that really worked had LeBron James on them? twitter.com/wojespn/status…
Harden watching it all go down https://t.co/MIm97OJRfd
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Curry’s father requested a trade?

Some fans even push for their team to make a move for Durant.

@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium No reason to sell that NYC apartment, come over to the Knicks
"Sean... what's up? ... Just heard the news. What if you could replace your MVP player with another MVP player? That'd be interesting, right?" https://t.co/zLcpfB5Goz
@wojespn KD for Russ straight up. Who says no.

Several fans also pointed to Durant's relationship with his teammates in Brooklyn, especially Irving. Irving and Durant joined the Nets together in 2019, and now their team is crumbling with the trade request.

@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium nigga said fuck kyrie 😭😭😭
Durant got to build Nets way he wanted- got Kyrie, Harden even De Andre Jordan and now that it didn’t work, he just wants to leave. I do think in NBA player empowerment has gone a bit too far, there is no shame or accountability
@ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium I just put this tweet into google translate and it said, “Kevin Durant finally realized Kyrie Irving is batshiz crazy and wants to get as far away from him as possible, for the sake of his own sanity and basketball career per sources.”
@wojespn Timeline:June 28 - Kyrie Irving “I’m back baby! Dare to be great and different like me. I’m so much better than you”June 30 - Kevin Durant “Ya lol. I’m out of here”
I'm just glad that Kyrie turned down those multiple sign and trade options to fulfill his original four-year commitment to KD. See you in the fall.
Kevin Durant waiting for Kyrie to opt in only so he can request a trade later https://t.co/FOML01fm74
Kyrie: we are running it back now that I’ve opted in!Kevin Durant: https://t.co/6q9lii8jkq
@wojespn Ben Simmons in Brooklyn. https://t.co/LxCpT5tPYx

Durant's trade request generated reactions from even current NBA players on Twitter.

Unreal 🤣🤣🤣
LOL
Can 💩 get realer ?

Durant's future could create a seismic shift in the NBA. As one of its top stars, teams will make adjustments based on what happens with the trade request.

While the decision shocks many fans, there is reason to believe it was inevitable.

Kevin Durant's trade request shocks the NBA world, but it may have been inevitable

Adrian Wojnarowski believes that Durant requesting a trade was inevitable.
Adrian Wojnarowski believes that Durant requesting a trade was inevitable.

Kevin Durant's decision to request a trade from the Brooklyn Nets is the biggest storylin of the NBA offseason. While most fans were surprised by the decision, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes the situation may have been inevitable.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today.
Also Read Article Continues below

After Kyrie Irving decided to return to Brooklyn, many felt the Nets were safe going forward. Irving's decision not to fix the situation in Brooklyn may have been the end for Durant.

Only time will tell how Durant's trade request will end for himself, Kyrie Irving and the Nets. For now, the NBA world can just watch and wait to see what happens next.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

Comments

