“Hooooly s**t”, “NBA off-seasons better than a WWE storyline”, “No reason to sell that NYC apartment, come over to the Knicks”, “Bring me all the chaos” - Fans express shock and excitement as Kevin Durant requests a trade from the Brooklyn Nets

In what is becoming a busy NBA offseason, Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Many fans have reacted to Durant's decision to leave Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Brooklyn.
Durant's future destination is now the biggest storyline of the offseason. After a chaotic season for Brooklyn, people felt Durant might want out, mainly if Irving also chose to leave.
With Irving's decision to opt in to his contract, many felt Durant would stay with the team to run it back. However, Durant has requested a trade.
While Durant could want out of Brooklyn for various reasons, many fans are still shocked by the decision. Several famous and casual fans gave their reactions on the internet.
“Hooooly s**t”
“NBA off-seasons better than a WWE storyline”
“No reason to sell that NYC apartment, come over to the Knicks”
“Bring me all the chaos”
As the offseason begins, a Durant trade from Brooklyn could create chaos. Fans across Twitter reacted to the shocking decision as they try to process the move.
Some fans even push for their team to make a move for Durant.
Several fans also pointed to Durant's relationship with his teammates in Brooklyn, especially Irving. Irving and Durant joined the Nets together in 2019, and now their team is crumbling with the trade request.
Durant's trade request generated reactions from even current NBA players on Twitter.
Durant's future could create a seismic shift in the NBA. As one of its top stars, teams will make adjustments based on what happens with the trade request.
While the decision shocks many fans, there is reason to believe it was inevitable.
Kevin Durant's trade request shocks the NBA world, but it may have been inevitable
Kevin Durant's decision to request a trade from the Brooklyn Nets is the biggest storylin of the NBA offseason. While most fans were surprised by the decision, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes the situation may have been inevitable.
After Kyrie Irving decided to return to Brooklyn, many felt the Nets were safe going forward. Irving's decision not to fix the situation in Brooklyn may have been the end for Durant.
Only time will tell how Durant's trade request will end for himself, Kyrie Irving and the Nets. For now, the NBA world can just watch and wait to see what happens next.
