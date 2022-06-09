“Draymond is a national treasure”, “LeBron used to play against social media influencers”, “Draymond isn’t any worse than Rodman” - Fans tear into the older generation of NBA players for their “insecurities” after Draymond Green’s comments

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are battling with the Boston Celtics for the NBA championship. Green is also involved in a war of words with several people over the physicality of today's game.

NBA fans on Reddit decided to add their support to the Warriors' star forward.

On a thread covering Draymond Green's comments towards Cedric Maxwell, several fans said this about the 3-time NBA champion.

"Draymond is a national treasure at this point."

"Draymond isn't any worse than Rodman was, so miss me with that s**t lol"

Some fans also took the opportunity to talk about how future stars will view the current generation of NBA stars.

"They might end up dissing this era in the future. LeBron used to play against social media influencers and Twitch streamers."

Ultimately, NBA Reddit came together to support the modern NBA and point out that this argument will continue into the future.

Some fans took the opportunity to joke about the difference between a technical foul in the classic eras versus the modern-day. Technical fouls have been a big topic of conversation in the NBA finals.

A select group of fans on NBA Reddit went heavily into the issue of playing in different eras.

Still, more fans took the opportunity to praise Green for his comments and agree with him on the subject of today's game.

That last comment was an interesting point about how Draymond Green now operates in the NBA. Green often gets to say and do whatever he wants in press conferences. What he does not say during those, he speaks about it on his podcast.

While Green has a platform to speak his mind, he is far from the only player to talk about the issue. Both classic and current players continue to talk about the physicality of the modern game.

Draymond Green and Cedric Maxwell's war of words continues as the NBA finals continue.

Maxwell took the opportunity to respond before Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He also received some support from an NBA legend from his era.

Former Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell responds to Draymond Green's comments about the physicality of the NBA in the '80s and '90s

As many on NBA Reddit pointed out, many stars of past generations are critical of the modern game. Whether or not it comes from a place of "insecurity" is up for debate.

One thing that everyone can count on is that the issue between Green and other current players, Maxwell and the other veterans is far from over.

