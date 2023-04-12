“Took many Viagra pills, king?” – Fans react hilariously to LeBron James' tweet facing sleepless night after defeating Timberwolves 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first Western Conference play-in game on Tuesday night.

For James and the Lakers, the game was a must-win, given how many players the Timberwolves were missing.

After going down early, the Lakers were able to rally and pick up a big win to clinch the No. 7 seed in overtime.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James and the team celebrated their playoff-clinching win, an achievement given the roller coaster ride of a season they've had. James tweeted about staying up nearly all night, and fans were quick to respond:

LeBron James @KingJames There's just no way I'm up right now!! C'mon man! 🤦🏾‍♂️ There's just no way I'm up right now!! C'mon man! 🤦🏾‍♂️

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have a first-round matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies

With Tuesday's overtime win, the LA Lakers have punched their ticket to the playoffs, where they will meet the Memphis Grizzlies.

The two teams have squared off three times this season, with LeBron James and the LA Lakers leading 2-1.

The teams first squared off in January, where the Lakers edged out a narrow 122-121 victory, however, the Grizzlies evened the score with a 121-109 win in February. The Lakers won their March showdown 112-103, and now prepare to face them again.

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

With Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke injured, Charles Barkley thinks the Lakers can claim a big first-round win. He said the following on "NBA on TNT:"

"To me, this is a perfect scenario for the Lakers. I'm going to pick them to beat Memphis. I think the Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams injuries are too big to overcome. I was looking at these games this weekend. I'm like -'man, this thing is working out perfect for the Lakers.'"

The game is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at noon, and it should be a terrific spectacle.

Poll : 0 votes