“Took many Viagra pills, king?” – Fans react hilariously to LeBron James' tweet facing sleepless night after defeating Timberwolves 

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 12, 2023 16:28 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Fans react to LeBron James celebrating Play-In win

LeBron James and the LA Lakers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first Western Conference play-in game on Tuesday night.

For James and the Lakers, the game was a must-win, given how many players the Timberwolves were missing.

After going down early, the Lakers were able to rally and pick up a big win to clinch the No. 7 seed in overtime.

LeBron James and the team celebrated their playoff-clinching win, an achievement given the roller coaster ride of a season they've had. James tweeted about staying up nearly all night, and fans were quick to respond:

There's just no way I'm up right now!! C'mon man! 🤦🏾‍♂️
@KingJames Took many Viagra pills, king?
@KingJames Lesomnia
@KingJames Please go get some rest
@KingJames While you’re sleeping he’s grinding https://t.co/UFLvIE4gTw
@KingJames Same GOAT, same.
@KingJames LeTheresJustNoWayImUpRightNow
@KingJames Go get ring no 5!
@KingJames Get to the gym. You’re late. 😏
@KingJames this is 38
@KingJames The GOAT after last night https://t.co/VFhB1cuCZE
@KingJames That means you playoff ready 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/wFVBsi0Fbw
@KingJames Too excited to sleep?
@KingJames Dlo better be awake in the gym
@KingJames https://t.co/AvouFsHxUH
“We lost game 1 because I couldn’t sleep. Just wait till I get my full 8 hours” twitter.com/kingjames/stat…

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have a first-round matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies

With Tuesday's overtime win, the LA Lakers have punched their ticket to the playoffs, where they will meet the Memphis Grizzlies.

The two teams have squared off three times this season, with LeBron James and the LA Lakers leading 2-1.

The teams first squared off in January, where the Lakers edged out a narrow 122-121 victory, however, the Grizzlies evened the score with a 121-109 win in February. The Lakers won their March showdown 112-103, and now prepare to face them again.

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

With Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke injured, Charles Barkley thinks the Lakers can claim a big first-round win. He said the following on "NBA on TNT:"

"To me, this is a perfect scenario for the Lakers. I'm going to pick them to beat Memphis. I think the Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams injuries are too big to overcome. I was looking at these games this weekend. I'm like -'man, this thing is working out perfect for the Lakers.'"

The game is scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at noon, and it should be a terrific spectacle.

