Fans react to James Harden's potential move to Clippers after 76ers agree to help find a way out

James Harden is eager to part ways with the Philadelphia 76ers before the start of the season, which has drawn quite a bit of attention around the league. With his sights set on his fourth team in recent years, fans have remained divided in regard to whether or not they support the former MVP's move to another team.

Currently, one of the leading teams for Harden to potentially join is the LA Clippers, which would pair Harden and Russell Westbrook together again. While there has been no word as to when that trade may be finalized, it seems as though the 76ers will work with him to find a suitable landing spot.

As talk of Harden landing in LA continues, fans have been quick to provide some hilarious reactions:

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Harden prefers to be moved and Philadelphia is working to honor his wish.



More on Harden and Damian Lillard trades: pic.twitter.com/klFYYjTtAr The 76ers and Clippers are expected to engage again in discussions on a James Harden trade this offseason, sources tell @ShamsCharania.Harden prefers to be moved and Philadelphia is working to honor his wish.More on Harden and Damian Lillard trades: theathletic.com/article/475836…

deleteyoaccbum @inrusswetruzz @ClippersUK @ShamsCharania Wow the same thing they said June 30th

Clipperfan @fxxdey1 @ClippersUK @ShamsCharania Bro how many discussions are there finna be

🦴 🏝️ @BonesGotBizzy Can someone tweet about the Clippers offering a package for Pascal Siakam? Tired of seeing James Harden to the Clippers tweets twitter.com/thedunkcentral…

What Daryl Morey said about a James Harden trade

While James Harden has made it clear that he wants to be traded, there's still a looming possibility that a deal never gets finalized, or takes quite a bit of time. As we've seen with Damian Lillard in Portland, just because a player is eager to be traded doesn't mean the front office will oblige him.

In the case of James Harden, he and Daryl Morey have a good relationship, with all signs pointing to the 76ers figuring out a deal that satisfies him. Despite that, Morey and the 76ers aren't going to rush through a deal just because Harden wants to be traded.

Last month, Morey spoke about the situation, admitting that it all comes down to what the 76ers can get in return. If the team can't get a solid return, Morey says they simply won't make a deal.

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

Morey said the following on 97.5 The Fanatic:

"Unfortunately, he does prefer to be somewhere else. I do have a long relationship with him. I’m attempting to honor that. But the reality is that if we do look at a trade it’s going to be for one of two things. It’s either going to be for a player who continues to help us be right there like we were last year ...

"Or we’re going to do it for something where we get enough draft picks and things like that in a deal such that we can then turn those into a player who can be a running mate with Joel, as well."

With the upcoming season in October, only time will tell how things play out in this standoff between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

