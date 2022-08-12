“Kudos to the league”, “What about LeBron?” - Fans react as NBA announces that the late Bill Russell’s number 6 jersey will be retired

Last week, the NBA world was hit hard when news emerged that Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Along with being an 11-time champion, he was one of the first pro athletes to use their platform to stand up for social justice.

Many in and around the NBA have paid respect to the two-time Hall of Famer, and news broke of how the league intends to honor one of its first legends. Starting next season, the jersey number 6 will be retired across all 30 teams. Russell becomes the first player ever to receive this league-wide honor.

Following the news, fans were quick to tip their caps to the NBA for honoring Russell in this fashion:

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 @_Talkin_NBA @ShamsCharania The right thing to do. The man's a legend. Kudos to the league for doing this @ShamsCharania The right thing to do. The man's a legend. Kudos to the league for doing this 👏

The most notable name that currently wears the number 6 is LA Lakers star LeBron James. While many thought another jersey switch was coming, it later came out that he will not be forced to change. Any player currently wearing 6 will be grandfathered in to this new change.

Russell now joins the iconic Jackie Robinson as the only player in their respective sports to have their number retired across the entire league.

Should the NBA retire Kobe Bryant's jersey number in a similar fashion to Bill Russell?

While some might not feel it was the best move, the NBA did the right thing by retiring Bill Russell's iconic number 6. He has been one of the league's biggest faces almost since its origin. It is only right to bestow such a prestigious honor to someone who paved the way for multiple generations.

From the moment this news went live, fans began chiming in on another player that the NBA should honor in this type of way. Back in January of 2020, La Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died tragically with others in a helicopter crash. Like Russell, Bryant gave his all to the game and made sure to leave his mark on the next generation. Now, fans want to see the league retire his jersey for every team.

There is no denying that Bryant deserves such an honor, but there are some roadblocks. For starters, he wore two different numbers during his career. The Lakers rightfully put both 8 and 24 in their rafters, but the league might struggle to do the same. Some fans have already interejected that moves like this could create problems down the road.

hola soy matt y tu @yantastico @ShamsCharania Build him statues. Name stadiums after him. Hell, rename the whole league to the Bill Russell National Basketball Association. But retiring numbers league wide causes so many practical problems. @ShamsCharania Build him statues. Name stadiums after him. Hell, rename the whole league to the Bill Russell National Basketball Association. But retiring numbers league wide causes so many practical problems.

There are many players who the league can honor in this fashion, but it feels right that Russell was the first. Only time will tell if they decide to do the same for other icons in the game.

