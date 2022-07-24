"Tristan Thompson has a multi-million breeding business, too" "The pet breeding industry is extremely ugly" - Fans react to news of Kendrick Perkins owning multi-million dollar dog breeding business

Kendrick Perkins owns a multi-million dollar dog breeding business. Four years ago, the former NBA champion started the company with Thomas Alpough, his brother-in-law.

The partnership started with a company called Big League Exotics (BLE). The business focuses on breeding French bulldogs and selling them to clients for big money. The company has four employees. They have 42 dogs available for sale.

Many have recently criticized Perkins for his involvement in the dog-breeding business. Some find the business unethical.

Kendrick Perkins has dogs that are worth a few million dollars

Many people around the world love having dogs as their companions. Many of them even pay a premium price to get rare breeds. While this sounds completely fine, it has a significant downside.

It is estimated that there are 70 million homeless dogs and cats in the United States alone. Breeders contribute to the overpopulation crisis. Perkins may not be aware of this, or he doesn't care.

The former NBA player said that his company has dogs worth up to $1 million in the kennel.

"We started developing relationships. I started learning more about the DNA, the color, the structure — the things that people want," Perkins said. "And now we’re to the point where we actually have dogs that are in our kennel that are worth $250K, $500K — and we even have one that’s worth $1 million.”

As soon as the news broke, many NBA fans criticized Perkins and his business.

NBA fans criticized Perkins

Many NBA fans understand that dog-breeding businesses do more harm than good, which is why they criticized Perkins.

Reddit users used the news to make jokes about Tristan Thompson. It was recently revealed that Thompson would become a dad again, even after cheating on Khloe Kardashian and having a baby with another woman last year.

Wilt Chamberlain, an NBA legend, claimed that he had slept with more than 20,000 women, and one NBA fan joked about it.

Other Reddit users, however, took a more serious approach to the issue. It is well known that French bulldogs have a lot of health issues, which is why breeding them can be cruel.

One Reddit user believes that dog breeders aren't evil since many reputable breeders care about the animals they breed.

Considering that the news recently broke, Kendrick Perkins will probably be criticized more. However, these negative comments may not affect him or change his mind.

