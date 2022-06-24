"Jalen Duren been traded 12 times tonight", "Traded him for a bag of hot Cheetos to save money", "They traded Jalen Duren for the ability to talk to Jalen Brunson????" - Fans relentless in mockery as No. 13 pick gets traded by Charlotte and then New York to finally Detroit

Jalen Duren has had an extremely eventful NBA draft experience. Having been drafted at No. 13 by the Charlotte Hornets initially, the constant moves since have left NBA fans perplexed and speechless.
Duren emerged as an interesting prospect out of Memphis. As an athletic big man with a knack for establishing himself on the low block, he had attracted attention from several teams.
Although Jalen Duren was first drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, his time with the franchise was short-lived. Moving to the New York Knicks via trade with Charlotte, Duren continued to be on the move as confusion around his landing spot grew.
Packaged with Kemba Walker as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons eventually, Duren's long draft night sees him finally land with the Pistons.
With a complex series of events that has left fans confused, here are some of the best reactions to the matter on Twitter:
After a series of moves, the 18-year-old will find himself playing alongside Cade Cunningham on the Detroit Pistons. Joining fellow draftmate Jaden Ivey, Pistons fans are excited to see the Memphis product among their ranks.
How does Jalen Duren fit the Detroit Pistons?
By acquiring a freshman center out of Memphis, the Pistons have acquired one of the most exciting young prospects in this year's draft. Jalen Duren has shown a lot of potential to be a contributing force in the league.
With Jerami Grant on the way out, the Pistons have a massive hole to fill in the frontcourt, and Duren fills this gap to some extent. Considering his athletic ability and strong frame, Duren is an ideal running mate in the frontcourt for Cade Cunningham.
Statistically, the 18-year-old also shows a lot of upside. Recording averages of 12 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks during his college career, the Memphis product has a lot of room to grow.
With a penchant for playing near the rim, Duren could be a lane-clogging big who dominates on the glass and acts as a lob threat on the offense. He has also shown great hands on the defensive end. Using his length and athleticism, his talent as a rim protector could be very beneficial for Detroit.
As per Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, Duren can be closely compared to Derrick Favors. This does see him as a contrasting element to the typically versatile big man of the modern NBA.
However, in the right system, Duren has the tools to contribute and the potential to grow exponentially. With particular emphasis upon improving his passing and footwork, the Pistons could benefit greatly from a player of his particular talents.