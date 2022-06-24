"Jalen Duren been traded 12 times tonight", "Traded him for a bag of hot Cheetos to save money", "They traded Jalen Duren for the ability to talk to Jalen Brunson????" - Fans relentless in mockery as No. 13 pick gets traded by Charlotte and then New York to finally Detroit

Jalen Duren has had an extremely eventful NBA draft experience. Having been drafted at No. 13 by the Charlotte Hornets initially, the constant moves since have left NBA fans perplexed and speechless.

Duren emerged as an interesting prospect out of Memphis. As an athletic big man with a knack for establishing himself on the low block, he had attracted attention from several teams.

Although Jalen Duren was first drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, his time with the franchise was short-lived. Moving to the New York Knicks via trade with Charlotte, Duren continued to be on the move as confusion around his landing spot grew.

Packaged with Kemba Walker as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons eventually, Duren's long draft night sees him finally land with the Pistons.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Tremendous coup for Detroit GM Troy Weaver to land two of his top targets in this draft: Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren -- with the cost of only a future first-round pick. Tremendous coup for Detroit GM Troy Weaver to land two of his top targets in this draft: Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren -- with the cost of only a future first-round pick.

With a complex series of events that has left fans confused, here are some of the best reactions to the matter on Twitter:

sreekar @sreekyshooter they should make Jalen Duren wear this tonight they should make Jalen Duren wear this tonight https://t.co/lPfn5rZHrj

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jalen Duren trying to figure out which team he plays for Jalen Duren trying to figure out which team he plays for https://t.co/7Rt0234whu

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Jalen Duren hella confused which team he's on Jalen Duren hella confused which team he's on https://t.co/MTOJlqI2mB

Randy Cruz @randyjcruz Jalen Duren after going from Charlotte to New York to Detroit within 5 minutes Jalen Duren after going from Charlotte to New York to Detroit within 5 minutes https://t.co/TqaT6WkYtH

𝒶𝒾𝒹𝑒𝓃⭐️ @aiden__23 Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren in the summer league Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren in the summer league https://t.co/OfCqrT86c6

Pranav Sriraman @PranavSriraman The Hornets got LaMelo Ball a perfect big that compliments his skillset in Jalen Duren just to give him to Cade Cunningham The Hornets got LaMelo Ball a perfect big that compliments his skillset in Jalen Duren just to give him to Cade Cunningham 💀💀💀

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Per a source: Jalen Duren will play in the NBA next year.



For who remains up for debate. Per a source: Jalen Duren will play in the NBA next year.For who remains up for debate.

⚵ Golden Ratio Staking | Validator ⚛ @GoldenStaking Hornets really drafted Jalen Duren with lottery pick, and then traded him for a bag of hot Cheetos to save money.



I'm sick. Hornets really drafted Jalen Duren with lottery pick, and then traded him for a bag of hot Cheetos to save money. I'm sick.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Jalen Duren's agent explaining to him what just happened Jalen Duren's agent explaining to him what just happened https://t.co/pC9ZJDzzPT

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux I am thrilled to see Jalen Duren play for two franchises I am thrilled to see Jalen Duren play for two franchises

Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA Jalen Duren is going to a basketball team, I’m told Jalen Duren is going to a basketball team, I’m told

James @Wavejameserly Dawg I’m not even a knicks fan and Im going through it for them. They traded Jalen Duren for the ability to talk to Jalen Brunson???? Dawg I’m not even a knicks fan and Im going through it for them. They traded Jalen Duren for the ability to talk to Jalen Brunson????

Fanatic Perspective @Fan_Prspective Jalen Duren been traded 12 times tonight. Jalen Duren been traded 12 times tonight. https://t.co/4NNK4MmdQX

Go Blue 〽️ @GoBlueBBall1 Where the hell is Jalen Duren playing next year Where the hell is Jalen Duren playing next year

After a series of moves, the 18-year-old will find himself playing alongside Cade Cunningham on the Detroit Pistons. Joining fellow draftmate Jaden Ivey, Pistons fans are excited to see the Memphis product among their ranks.

How does Jalen Duren fit the Detroit Pistons?

Jalen Duren guards Chet Holmgren

By acquiring a freshman center out of Memphis, the Pistons have acquired one of the most exciting young prospects in this year's draft. Jalen Duren has shown a lot of potential to be a contributing force in the league.

With Jerami Grant on the way out, the Pistons have a massive hole to fill in the frontcourt, and Duren fills this gap to some extent. Considering his athletic ability and strong frame, Duren is an ideal running mate in the frontcourt for Cade Cunningham.

Statistically, the 18-year-old also shows a lot of upside. Recording averages of 12 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks during his college career, the Memphis product has a lot of room to grow.

With a penchant for playing near the rim, Duren could be a lane-clogging big who dominates on the glass and acts as a lob threat on the offense. He has also shown great hands on the defensive end. Using his length and athleticism, his talent as a rim protector could be very beneficial for Detroit.

As per Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, Duren can be closely compared to Derrick Favors. This does see him as a contrasting element to the typically versatile big man of the modern NBA.

NBA TV @NBATV



Jalen Duren reacts to being traded to Detroit with "I'm happy to honestly just have the opportunity to play in the NBA."Jalen Duren reacts to being traded to Detroit with @TaylorRooks at the #NBADraft "I'm happy to honestly just have the opportunity to play in the NBA." Jalen Duren reacts to being traded to Detroit with @TaylorRooks at the #NBADraft. https://t.co/xx2EJ2x3Sx

However, in the right system, Duren has the tools to contribute and the potential to grow exponentially. With particular emphasis upon improving his passing and footwork, the Pistons could benefit greatly from a player of his particular talents.

