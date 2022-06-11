"F**k Boston! Get B***ch Slapped by Curry!", "Celtics fans how are you feeling honestly?", "Tatum with a Kobe special of shot chucking and bad play down the stretch" - Fans relentless in trolling Boston Celtics after Steph Curry torches them with 43-point piece in Game 4 of Finals

Steph Curry put on his Superman cape to carry the Golden State Warriors past the Boston Celtics with a masterclass for the ages. Boston looked like they were ready to sprint to the finish line after a 91-86 lead, but it went all downhill from there.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the home team with a crippling 18-6 run in the last 7:32 minutes of the game. Game 4 could haunt the Celtics if they lose the series as this game felt like theirs to have.

Basketball fans reacted quickly following Steph Curry’s otherworldly performance and the Boston Celtics’ pathetic end game:

"NEVERMIND! F**k Boston! Get B***ch Slapped by Curry! Keep it up Steph!"

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking Celtics fans how are you feeling honestly? Celtics fans how are you feeling honestly?

DesertCats 97 @Spf3308 @KeithSmithNBA Tatum with a Kobe special of shot chucking and bad play down the stretch @KeithSmithNBA Tatum with a Kobe special of shot chucking and bad play down the stretch

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA The Celtics are the best team in the NBA at beating the Celtics. The Celtics are the best team in the NBA at beating the Celtics.

𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ @CelticsRiley The Boston Celtics don’t lose 2 games in a row. They also don’t like winning 2 games in a row… The Boston Celtics don’t lose 2 games in a row. They also don’t like winning 2 games in a row…

For most of the series, the Boston Celtics have been horrible in the third quarter. They weren’t nearly as bad in Game 4, keeping the Golden State Warriors within striking distance. Golden State’s 30-24 edge in the third canto was the lowest they have had in the NBA Finals, which boded well for the Celtics.

The fourth quarter has also been the Boston Celtics' domain in their dominating wins in Games 1 and 3. Golden State turned the tables on Boston this time around, outscoring them 28-19. And unlike in their previous losses, Steph Curry did not let up in the fourth quarter.

After his usual third-quarter explosion where he had 15 points, Curry added 10 in the final 12 minutes, including some crucial baskets. He pushed the Warriors to a lead they would never relinquish and kept the Celtics at bay with timely passes and shots.

6 points. 7:32. Woof. Celtics after going up 91-85 wit 7:32 to goTatum 22' missTatum layup missSmart layup missSmart 3 (94-90, 5:18)Brown 12' missBrown 25' missTatum 27' missSmart 25' missSmart 27' missHorford 27' missHorford 3 (100-97, 1:32)Brown TOWhite 25' miss6 points. 7:32. Woof.

The Boston Celtics finally showed their inexperience in a close game in the NBA Finals. When the Golden State Warriors made their run, they looked hesitant and tentative. In a game where Draymond Green played horribly again and Klay Thompson was so-so, it was a huge opportunity lost.

Game 5 at the Chase Center can’t come soon enough for basketball fans.

Steph Curry has to be perfect for the Golden State Warriors to win against the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics had no answer tonight against one of NBA history's deadliest scorers. [Photo: Boston.com]

This has got to be Steph Curry’s biggest and most meaningful NBA Finals performance. It’s a sentiment that’s shared by many, including longtime teammate Klay Thompson.

"I think probably No. 1. This was nearly a must-win game. …. Steph played incredible."

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Asked where he'd put tonight's performance on the list of great Stephen Curry Finals performances, Klay Thompson said, "I think probably No. 1. This was nearly a must-win game. …. Steph played incredible." Asked where he'd put tonight's performance on the list of great Stephen Curry Finals performances, Klay Thompson said, "I think probably No. 1. This was nearly a must-win game. …. Steph played incredible."

Steph Curry was so good he nearly outscored the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He had to carry the team on his back. The Golden State Warriors will have to give him consistent support for them to win the NBA Finals.

NBA TV @NBATV



talked to "I'm mesmerized just like the rest of the crowd was... it looks effortless." @KlayThompson talked to @IsiahThomas about Steph Curry's 43-point performance in Game 4. "I'm mesmerized just like the rest of the crowd was... it looks effortless."@KlayThompson talked to @IsiahThomas about Steph Curry's 43-point performance in Game 4. https://t.co/okIFdnE707

Tonight, Andrew Wiggins had Curry’s back, but it wasn’t nearly enough. Klay Thompson also had a few key baskets, but they can’t put such a burden on the two-time MVP for them to win another title. Their margin of error gets even smaller when the three-time champion is stifled by Boston’s defense like in Games 1 and 3.

Michael Wilbon @RealMikeWilbon If you have any more doubts about Steph Curry then shut up, go to your room, no food or water, go straight to bed. If you have any more doubts about Steph Curry then shut up, go to your room, no food or water, go straight to bed.

Curry's critics have been looking for a signature NBA Finals performance from the Warriors’ talisman over the years. “Chef Curry” just gave them one on basketball’s biggest stage and a near-must-win game on the road.

