"Might make the “F--k you Draymond” chants my wake up alarm", "You can hear a mouse urinate on the microphone Draymond Green used to tape his last podcast", "Solid triple single Draymond!" - Fans relentless in trolling 3x champion after he fouls out with terrible statline in Game 3 of Finals

Draymond Green talked trash so loudly during and after Game 2 that his words were still ringing in TD Garden before Game 3. Many were expecting a repeat of the same end-to-end, smash-mouth display from the outspoken forward in front of an antagonized home crowd.
The former Defensive Player of the Year, however, limped to another disappointing performance. Golden State’s charismatic leader had zero production in the first half and fouled out with 4:07 left in the game, which Boston won 116-100. It’s now the second time in the NBA Finals that he has fouled out.
Social media, who’s been anticipating, even hoping for this type of result, erupted with the venom. One user wrote:
"Might make the "f**k you Draymond" chants my wake up alarm in the morning. Music to my ears."
Another went on to say:
"It's so quiet in San Francisco right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on the microphone Draymond Green used to tape his last podcast."
One Twitter user shared a photo of Green's statline from the match and captioned it:
"Solid Triple-Single by Draymond."
To use Charles Barkley’s famous criticism of Draymond Green, the Warriors’ defensive lynchpin finished with another “triple-single.” In 35 minutes, “Dray” tallied two points, four rebounds, three assists and a block. Green has now totaled 15 points and 15 personal fouls in the NBA Finals.
The Golden State Warriors continued with their adjustment to put the four-time All-Star on Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown. Boston made the necessary adjustments to help Brown erupt for 22 points on 67% shooting to go with three assists in the first half.
Except for another trivial dustup with Grant Williams, Green lacked his trademark intensity and energy. He was more fired up arguing with the refs, particularly after getting his sixth foul than jostling with Robert Williams underneath or keeping in step with Brown.
“Dray” is a veteran of several NBA championship rounds and has battled the likes of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard in the past before. He will have to be the vintage version of himself if the Warriors hope to tie the series, let alone win the finals.
Boston Celtics did not allow Draymond Green to punk them again
Unlike in Game 2 where they seemed stunned and clueless about how to deal with Green’s antics, the Boston Celtics were raring to go against him. They showed it by letting Brown work on Green for most of the first quarter. The former’s huge first half was a big step in making their response known.
Boston also had Robert Williams for 26 impactful minutes. His inside presence caused the Warriors a ton of trouble on the defensive glass. It pushed Green to help more in the interior, which was partly why he was often late in his rotations.
Grant Williams and Al Horford also made themselves a nuisance on the boards. Boston’s punishing effort to extend possession gave them 15 offensive rebounds, helping put more pressure on Green and Kevon Looney.
Before some of their proud legends, the Boston Celtics showed they would not be intimidated. They responded with more intensity, grit and resilience. It would be up to Draymond Green to push the Warriors to match what the Celtics brought in Game 3.