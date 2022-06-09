"Might make the “F--k you Draymond” chants my wake up alarm", "You can hear a mouse urinate on the microphone Draymond Green used to tape his last podcast", "Solid triple single Draymond!" - Fans relentless in trolling 3x champion after he fouls out with terrible statline in Game 3 of Finals

Draymond Green talked trash so loudly during and after Game 2 that his words were still ringing in TD Garden before Game 3. Many were expecting a repeat of the same end-to-end, smash-mouth display from the outspoken forward in front of an antagonized home crowd.

The former Defensive Player of the Year, however, limped to another disappointing performance. Golden State’s charismatic leader had zero production in the first half and fouled out with 4:07 left in the game, which Boston won 116-100. It’s now the second time in the NBA Finals that he has fouled out.

Social media, who’s been anticipating, even hoping for this type of result, erupted with the venom. One user wrote:

"Might make the "f**k you Draymond" chants my wake up alarm in the morning. Music to my ears."

Another went on to say:

"It's so quiet in San Francisco right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on the microphone Draymond Green used to tape his last podcast."

One Twitter user shared a photo of Green's statline from the match and captioned it:

"Solid Triple-Single by Draymond."

N Osei @NOsei07 Might make the “fuck you Draymond” chants my wake up alarm in the morning. Music to my ears Might make the “fuck you Draymond” chants my wake up alarm in the morning. Music to my ears

Rob Parker @RobParkerFS1 It’s so quiet in San Francisco right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on the microphone Draymond Green used to tape his last podcast. It’s so quiet in San Francisco right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on the microphone Draymond Green used to tape his last podcast.

𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 🏀✈️ @mldiffley



2 points 🧱

4 Rebounds

3 assists 🥵

0 steals

6 fouls 🥶



His 7th triple single this playoffs Draymond Green woke up feeling dangerous tonight2 points 🧱4 Rebounds3 assists 🥵0 steals6 fouls 🥶His 7th triple single this playoffs Draymond Green woke up feeling dangerous tonight ‼️‼️‼️2 points 🧱4 Rebounds 💪3 assists 🥵0 steals 😈6 fouls 🥶His 7th triple single this playoffs 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/tXzf8TDWPf

juniolrd @juniolrd1



- real definition of running around doing nothing



2 pts

4 rebounds

3 ast

0-2 3pt

6 fouls

-12 tonight @WorldWideWob draymond green tonight- real definition of running around doing nothing2 pts4 rebounds3 ast0-2 3pt6 fouls-12 tonight @WorldWideWob draymond green tonight - real definition of running around doing nothing2 pts4 rebounds 3 ast0-2 3pt 6 fouls-12 tonight

Dan Devine @YourManDevine I believe we've now had more "Fuck you Draymond" chants than Draymond's had assists. I believe we've now had more "Fuck you Draymond" chants than Draymond's had assists.

To use Charles Barkley’s famous criticism of Draymond Green, the Warriors’ defensive lynchpin finished with another “triple-single.” In 35 minutes, “Dray” tallied two points, four rebounds, three assists and a block. Green has now totaled 15 points and 15 personal fouls in the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors continued with their adjustment to put the four-time All-Star on Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown. Boston made the necessary adjustments to help Brown erupt for 22 points on 67% shooting to go with three assists in the first half.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



22 Points

7 Rebounds

3 Assists

67% FG

4/5 3PM



Jaylen Brown in the 1st Half:22 Points7 Rebounds3 Assists67% FG4/5 3PM Jaylen Brown in the 1st Half:22 Points 7 Rebounds3 Assists67% FG4/5 3PM🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/1cfu66wk9Y

Except for another trivial dustup with Grant Williams, Green lacked his trademark intensity and energy. He was more fired up arguing with the refs, particularly after getting his sixth foul than jostling with Robert Williams underneath or keeping in step with Brown.

Hater Central @TheHateCentral



0 Points

0 Rebounds

0 Assists



DOING IT ALL Draymond Green in the first quarter:0 Points0 Rebounds0 AssistsDOING IT ALL Draymond Green in the first quarter:0 Points0 Rebounds0 AssistsDOING IT ALL 👀🔥 https://t.co/lxam3QQfbG

“Dray” is a veteran of several NBA championship rounds and has battled the likes of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard in the past before. He will have to be the vintage version of himself if the Warriors hope to tie the series, let alone win the finals.

Boston Celtics did not allow Draymond Green to punk them again

The Boston Celtics more than matched Draymond Green's intensity and energy. [Photo: Sporting News]

Unlike in Game 2 where they seemed stunned and clueless about how to deal with Green’s antics, the Boston Celtics were raring to go against him. They showed it by letting Brown work on Green for most of the first quarter. The former’s huge first half was a big step in making their response known.

Boston also had Robert Williams for 26 impactful minutes. His inside presence caused the Warriors a ton of trouble on the defensive glass. It pushed Green to help more in the interior, which was partly why he was often late in his rotations.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob No Fly Zone above the rim tonight for the Warriors every single second Robert Williams has been on the floor. No Fly Zone above the rim tonight for the Warriors every single second Robert Williams has been on the floor.

Grant Williams and Al Horford also made themselves a nuisance on the boards. Boston’s punishing effort to extend possession gave them 15 offensive rebounds, helping put more pressure on Green and Kevon Looney.

Boston Celtics @celtics Rob Williams on our 15 offensive boards and 47-31 advantage in total rebounds: “We feel like they’ve been killing us on the glass the whole series. We wanted to just put an emphasis on that.” Rob Williams on our 15 offensive boards and 47-31 advantage in total rebounds: “We feel like they’ve been killing us on the glass the whole series. We wanted to just put an emphasis on that.”

Before some of their proud legends, the Boston Celtics showed they would not be intimidated. They responded with more intensity, grit and resilience. It would be up to Draymond Green to push the Warriors to match what the Celtics brought in Game 3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far