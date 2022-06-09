"Draymond talks a lot of s**t for being a**", "Draymond is the final boss of the black Air Force energy", "Draymond would roundhouse kick somebody in the face on the court and play it off like it was an accident" - Fans relentless in trolling Draymond Green after he's seen pushing and grabbing Jayson Tatum in Game 3 of Finals

While Draymond Green has earned a bit of a reputation as a menace over his career, this has never been more evident than during the NBA Finals. Living up to his brand, NBA fans have had some hilarious reactions to his ridiculous move on Jayson Tatum in Game 3.
Green has never been a player who has contributed significantly to the box score. However, his hustle and leadership have made him invaluable to the Golden State Warriors.
Unfortunately, this manifests itself as high intensity and physicality on the floor. Displaying the desire to win, Green dished out an interesting moment as he grabbed Jayson Tatum while trying to box him out.
After an extremely disappointing display of baseless physical play, NBA fans did not hold back in slandering Green.
Ending the game with two points, four rebounds and three assists, Draymond Green was a virtual non-factor in the game. Topping things off by fouling out with over four minutes left in the fourth-quarter, the Warriors did not benefit from Green's antics.
Draymond Green's antics backfire in Game 3
The Golden State Warriors forward has done a lot to infuriate many people this season. While the general goal has been to get under the skin of the opposition, it has backfired against Golden State in Game 3.
Coming off a 100-116 loss against the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors will find themselves down 1-2 heading into Game 4. Although the situation looked bleak for the Dubs with the game being in Boston, the situation was exacerbated by Green's performance.
When considering the manner in which Draymond Green has taken up the "villain" role in this series, the role peaked after his altercation with Jaylen Brown.
After Brown's comments about Green after the game, there could be some speculation about how bright the spotlight on his antics could become. This speculation was confirmed when we took a look at the nature of foul calls against the Warriors in Game 3.
From Steph Curry being in foul trouble early in the game to Draymond Green fouling out at a crucial juncture, the Warriors were kept on a tight leash.
Green's antics have been a successful tactic for Golden State in the past. By infuriating the opposition and forcing them to make bad decisions, the Dubs have benefitted and stolen the momentum on countless occassions.
Unfortunately, against a resilient unit like the Celtics, this hasn't been the case. With "toughness" backfiring on the Warriors, Golden State will have a lot to prove in Game 4, as Green failed to influence the game.
After a disappointing display in light of Curry and Klay Thompson's heroics, the Warriors will have to dig deep to find answers. With a make-or-break situation looming ahead in Game 4, the Dubs have their backs against the wall yet again.