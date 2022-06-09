"Draymond talks a lot of s**t for being a**", "Draymond is the final boss of the black Air Force energy", "Draymond would roundhouse kick somebody in the face on the court and play it off like it was an accident" - Fans relentless in trolling Draymond Green after he's seen pushing and grabbing Jayson Tatum in Game 3 of Finals

While Draymond Green has earned a bit of a reputation as a menace over his career, this has never been more evident than during the NBA Finals. Living up to his brand, NBA fans have had some hilarious reactions to his ridiculous move on Jayson Tatum in Game 3.

Green has never been a player who has contributed significantly to the box score. However, his hustle and leadership have made him invaluable to the Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately, this manifests itself as high intensity and physicality on the floor. Displaying the desire to win, Green dished out an interesting moment as he grabbed Jayson Tatum while trying to box him out.

After an extremely disappointing display of baseless physical play, NBA fans did not hold back in slandering Green.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob first 15 minutes of that Draymond podcast explaining why he had more fouls than points, rebounds, or assists going to sound like defense trial testimony. first 15 minutes of that Draymond podcast explaining why he had more fouls than points, rebounds, or assists going to sound like defense trial testimony.

nick wright @getnickwright I said it before and I’ll say it again: Draymond *has to act like a maniac* to be effective against great teams at this point in his career.



After his antics + commentary in Game 2, he came out tonight and was subdued.



The result? 2-4-3 with 2 turnovers and 6 fouls. I said it before and I’ll say it again: Draymond *has to act like a maniac* to be effective against great teams at this point in his career. After his antics + commentary in Game 2, he came out tonight and was subdued. The result? 2-4-3 with 2 turnovers and 6 fouls.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe At some point the officials will need a backbone or it’s only going to get worse with Draymond. This is getting ridiculous At some point the officials will need a backbone or it’s only going to get worse with Draymond. This is getting ridiculous

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM Draymond would roundhouse kick somebody in the face on the court and play it off like it was an accident Draymond would roundhouse kick somebody in the face on the court and play it off like it was an accident

NotKingJames @NotKingJamess Draymond throws himself onto someone, yells at the ref and gets nothing but a loose ball foul Draymond throws himself onto someone, yells at the ref and gets nothing but a loose ball foul

Ahmed🇸🇴 @big_business_ Podcasting is your passion bro, this basketball shit ain't for you @Money23Green Podcasting is your passion bro, this basketball shit ain't for you @Money23Green

Jaheem Daniels @JaheemDaniels3 @ComplexSports Draymond is the final boss of the black Air Force energy @ComplexSports Draymond is the final boss of the black Air Force energy

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I'm sorry but Draymond Green is now way more bark than bite. I'm sorry but Draymond Green is now way more bark than bite.

kerr’s security blanket @Nate_moseby You gotta bench Draymond man. You have to. He’s not stopping anything. He’s turning the ball over. He’s not rebounding. This is ridiculous You gotta bench Draymond man. You have to. He’s not stopping anything. He’s turning the ball over. He’s not rebounding. This is ridiculous

Brad Stevens Burner @BradyToGronk0 How draymond has not got technical in this series yet is actually insane How draymond has not got technical in this series yet is actually insane

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42 This might have been the most ineffective Finals game that Draymond Green has played in his career.

A non factor on both ends of the court.



A non factor on both ends of the court. This might have been the most ineffective Finals game that Draymond Green has played in his career. A non factor on both ends of the court.

Babytatum @Babytatum00 @celtics Draymond talks a lot of shit for being ass @celtics Draymond talks a lot of shit for being ass https://t.co/Nq9t1qRSOZ

SWISHOUT @swishout Going forward, Draymond needs to just play basketball bruh. He seem to focus on the antics and circus shit Going forward, Draymond needs to just play basketball bruh. He seem to focus on the antics and circus shit

Ending the game with two points, four rebounds and three assists, Draymond Green was a virtual non-factor in the game. Topping things off by fouling out with over four minutes left in the fourth-quarter, the Warriors did not benefit from Green's antics.

Draymond Green's antics backfire in Game 3

Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors' bench in Game Three

The Golden State Warriors forward has done a lot to infuriate many people this season. While the general goal has been to get under the skin of the opposition, it has backfired against Golden State in Game 3.

Coming off a 100-116 loss against the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors will find themselves down 1-2 heading into Game 4. Although the situation looked bleak for the Dubs with the game being in Boston, the situation was exacerbated by Green's performance.

When considering the manner in which Draymond Green has taken up the "villain" role in this series, the role peaked after his altercation with Jaylen Brown.

After Brown's comments about Green after the game, there could be some speculation about how bright the spotlight on his antics could become. This speculation was confirmed when we took a look at the nature of foul calls against the Warriors in Game 3.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green this series:

15 fouls
15 points



15 fouls

15 points Draymond Green this series:15 fouls15 points https://t.co/1CNMyNuYN8

From Steph Curry being in foul trouble early in the game to Draymond Green fouling out at a crucial juncture, the Warriors were kept on a tight leash.

Green's antics have been a successful tactic for Golden State in the past. By infuriating the opposition and forcing them to make bad decisions, the Dubs have benefitted and stolen the momentum on countless occassions.

Unfortunately, against a resilient unit like the Celtics, this hasn't been the case. With "toughness" backfiring on the Warriors, Golden State will have a lot to prove in Game 4, as Green failed to influence the game.

After a disappointing display in light of Curry and Klay Thompson's heroics, the Warriors will have to dig deep to find answers. With a make-or-break situation looming ahead in Game 4, the Dubs have their backs against the wall yet again.

