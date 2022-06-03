"Playing drop coverage against Steph Curry is ... well just straight up DUMB ASF LMAO", "My name is Ime Udoka, this is Playing Drop Coverage Against The Warriors, and welcome to Jacka**!" - Fans relentless with wild trolls and theories as Boston Celtics play drop coverage against Golden State in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors saw a bunch of hilarious comments. As the Celtics played drop coverage on Steph Curry - the greatest shooter in basketball history - fans couldn't help but question Boston's defensive scheme.
The Warriors had a blistering start as Steph Curry lit it up from beyond the arc in the first quarter. He shot five three-pointers to record 21 points early on. Boston looked completely out of sorts, opting to go under the screen against the marksman.
Considering their poor defensive tactic to guard the Warriors talisman, fans were perplexed about Boston's choice.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
A noteworthy adjustment made by Boston would help them settle things down. With Marcus Smart stepping up as the leader, Boston locked down on defense in the second half.
While Curry put on an absolute shooting clinic early in the game, he couldn't prevent the Celtics win 120-108 to take a series lead.
The Celtics will now look to build on their lead in the next game.
Boston Celtics seize control against Golden State Warriors
The Boston Celtics stunned the Warriors with a statement win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Shocking the Warriors on their home floor at the Chase Center, the boys from Beantown have announced their arrival on the big stage.
Although the Celtics are the favorites to go all the way, they faced an onerous task against Golden State Warriors. However, stellar shooting and stifling defense helped the C's emerge victorious.
Al Horford and Derrick White combined for 11-16 from behind the arc. The duo also played some hard-nosed defense to keep their team in the ascendancy.
A major surprise was Jayson Tatum's performance, though. Although he shot poorly from the field and had a poor scoring night, the superstar notched up 13 assists on the night.
By facilitating the offense and implementing his gravity, Tatum largely initiated the Celtics' three-point shooting barrage. Jaylen Brown also chipped in with some clutch shootong.
Boston will now look to ride their momentum in the next game.