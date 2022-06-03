"Playing drop coverage against Steph Curry is ... well just straight up DUMB ASF LMAO", "My name is Ime Udoka, this is Playing Drop Coverage Against The Warriors, and welcome to Jacka**!" - Fans relentless with wild trolls and theories as Boston Celtics play drop coverage against Golden State in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors saw a bunch of hilarious comments. As the Celtics played drop coverage on Steph Curry - the greatest shooter in basketball history - fans couldn't help but question Boston's defensive scheme.

The Warriors had a blistering start as Steph Curry lit it up from beyond the arc in the first quarter. He shot five three-pointers to record 21 points early on. Boston looked completely out of sorts, opting to go under the screen against the marksman.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Probably shouldn’t leave Steph that wide open Probably shouldn’t leave Steph that wide open 😬 https://t.co/bqi7aZcvbh

Considering their poor defensive tactic to guard the Warriors talisman, fans were perplexed about Boston's choice.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Ahmed🇸🇴 @big_business_ They’re leaving Steph wide open like Magic Johnson all star game it’s insane They’re leaving Steph wide open like Magic Johnson all star game it’s insane

Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22 Drop coverage is a.. interesting choice Drop coverage is a.. interesting choice

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Celtics running drop coverage like Kyle Lowry is still out there launching turds with a hint of backspin. Celtics running drop coverage like Kyle Lowry is still out there launching turds with a hint of backspin.

StatMuse @statmuse Celtics fans watching their team play drop coverage on defense vs the Warriors Celtics fans watching their team play drop coverage on defense vs the Warriors https://t.co/fzFEfKW5bK

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob seven in 11 minutes and 30 seconds. this is hilarious GET OUT OF DROP COVERAGE. seven in 11 minutes and 30 seconds. this is hilarious GET OUT OF DROP COVERAGE.

Joe Knows @JoeKnowsYT Playing drop coverage against Steph Curry is... well just straight up DUMB ASF LMAO Playing drop coverage against Steph Curry is... well just straight up DUMB ASF LMAO

Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner @TheSASBurner How many Steph 3s is it gonna take before the Celtics bigs stop the drop coverage How many Steph 3s is it gonna take before the Celtics bigs stop the drop coverage

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck drop coverage against Steph is....definitely a strategy drop coverage against Steph is....definitely a strategy

MDTakes (GSW/WC/🇳🇬) @MDTakes Ladies and Gentlemen. DROP COVERAGE IS NOT THE ANSWER! Ladies and Gentlemen. DROP COVERAGE IS NOT THE ANSWER!

RingerNBA @ringernba Running drop coverage against Steph Curry in the #NBAFinals Running drop coverage against Steph Curry in the #NBAFinals? https://t.co/4zaIQ47JzK

Justin Phan @jphanned Imagine playing drop coverage against the best shooter of all time. Imagine playing drop coverage against the best shooter of all time.

HTB ♨️ @HenryTheBlasian For their first finals for this Young Celtics, Weak drop coverage on Curry aside, they’re playing Great! For their first finals for this Young Celtics, Weak drop coverage on Curry aside, they’re playing Great!

semaJ @semaJ7272 I’m not a coach but I’d like it if we didn’t play drop coverage on Stephen Curry I’m not a coach but I’d like it if we didn’t play drop coverage on Stephen Curry

alex campbell @acamp0128 @WorldWideWob My name is Ime Udoka, this is Playing Drop Coverage Against The Warriors, and welcome to Jackass @WorldWideWob My name is Ime Udoka, this is Playing Drop Coverage Against The Warriors, and welcome to Jackass

A noteworthy adjustment made by Boston would help them settle things down. With Marcus Smart stepping up as the leader, Boston locked down on defense in the second half.

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA Marcus Smart said this mic'd up, then the Celtics bigs started nailing the coverage on Curry: "This isn’t the Heat series. We can’t start back. We have to start up. Especially if they start so high, you start up then drop cause we’re chasing. Now he goes down into the paint.” Marcus Smart said this mic'd up, then the Celtics bigs started nailing the coverage on Curry: "This isn’t the Heat series. We can’t start back. We have to start up. Especially if they start so high, you start up then drop cause we’re chasing. Now he goes down into the paint.”

While Curry put on an absolute shooting clinic early in the game, he couldn't prevent the Celtics win 120-108 to take a series lead.

The Celtics will now look to build on their lead in the next game.

Boston Celtics seize control against Golden State Warriors

The Boston Celtics trap Steph Curry with a double-team

The Boston Celtics stunned the Warriors with a statement win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Shocking the Warriors on their home floor at the Chase Center, the boys from Beantown have announced their arrival on the big stage.

Although the Celtics are the favorites to go all the way, they faced an onerous task against Golden State Warriors. However, stellar shooting and stifling defense helped the C's emerge victorious.

Al Horford and Derrick White combined for 11-16 from behind the arc. The duo also played some hard-nosed defense to keep their team in the ascendancy.

NBA History @NBAHistory Al Horford and Derrick White are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to make 5+ 3-pointers each in their Finals debut! #NBA75 Al Horford and Derrick White are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to make 5+ 3-pointers each in their Finals debut! #NBA75 https://t.co/fawVPO9Q7L

A major surprise was Jayson Tatum's performance, though. Although he shot poorly from the field and had a poor scoring night, the superstar notched up 13 assists on the night.

By facilitating the offense and implementing his gravity, Tatum largely initiated the Celtics' three-point shooting barrage. Jaylen Brown also chipped in with some clutch shootong.

Boston will now look to ride their momentum in the next game.

