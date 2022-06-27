"We are witnessing an all-time bag chaser in his prime", "I don't wanna hear Free Bradley Beal for the next 5 years" - Fans relentlessly poke fun at Bradley Beal after reports suggest he will sign an extension with Wizards

Bradley Beal has received a significant amount of attention as trade rumors circle the NBA. However, with recent reports of Beal leaning towards re-signing with the Washington Wizards, NBA fans expressed themselves hilariously on Twitter.

Bradley Beal finds himself on the brink of a massive contract extension in the 2023 offseason. After declining his player-option for this season, Beal will also be one of the hottest free agents in 2023.

However, reports have suggested that the Wizards superstar intends to sign a $248 million super max extension with Washington.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Bradley Beal is 'very likely' to opt out of his $36.4M player option and re-sign with the Wizards on a five-year max contract, per @wojespn Bradley Beal is 'very likely' to opt out of his $36.4M player option and re-sign with the Wizards on a five-year max contract, per @wojespn https://t.co/zGyDinoLv2

While this contract is unprecedented and could sway the likes of most players, the fans haven't had the same reaction. Considering that Beal recently mentioned his desire to be in a position to win, here are some of the best fan reactions from Twitter:

Jerrod 🦅🔔 @_PBandJrod_ @LegionHoops @kpelton If he does re-sign I don’t want to hear “Free Bradley Beal” when the Wizards remain a lottery team. @LegionHoops @kpelton If he does re-sign I don’t want to hear “Free Bradley Beal” when the Wizards remain a lottery team.

T.Sims @AyeThatsHoOtie Bradley Beal is being compensated for his loyalty



Doing exactly what the CBA was meant to do Bradley Beal is being compensated for his loyaltyDoing exactly what the CBA was meant to do

Brad Auerbach @CelticsPost



But people think Jaylen is gonna turn down that full Max contract with the Celtics in 2 years. who are gonna be a perennial contender?



I don’t buy it. Bradley Beal wont leave DC Bc of that huge bag the bum ass Wizards are gonna give him….But people think Jaylen is gonna turn down that full Max contract with the Celtics in 2 years. who are gonna be a perennial contender?I don’t buy it. Bradley Beal wont leave DC Bc of that huge bag the bum ass Wizards are gonna give him…. 💰 But people think Jaylen is gonna turn down that full Max contract with the Celtics in 2 years. who are gonna be a perennial contender? I don’t buy it.

The CEO 🏆 @DrowTheCEO If @RealDealBeal23 stays in Washington I never wanna hear his name in the nba again ! Let the man get his money and retire a loser by definition If @RealDealBeal23 stays in Washington I never wanna hear his name in the nba again ! Let the man get his money and retire a loser by definition

YvngJay🧟‍♂️ @asxtrro Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Bradley Beal is 'very likely' to opt out of his $36.4M player option and re-sign with the Wizards on a five-year max contract, per @wojespn Bradley Beal is 'very likely' to opt out of his $36.4M player option and re-sign with the Wizards on a five-year max contract, per @wojespn https://t.co/zGyDinoLv2 Bradley Beal every offseason when championship contenders come calling to get him twitter.com/bleacherreport… Bradley Beal every offseason when championship contenders come calling to get him twitter.com/bleacherreport… https://t.co/5H1i8Ehnkc

Will Clayton @WillCIayton



#SoWizards I think it’s hilarious that Bradley Beal is about to become the highest paid player in NBA history, and my first thought is: “He deserves better.” I think it’s hilarious that Bradley Beal is about to become the highest paid player in NBA history, and my first thought is: “He deserves better.” 😂#SoWizards

With a general hint of irony, fans are dumbfounded by Beal's decision to stay in Washington. While several respect his decision to secure the bag, from a championship perspective, fans have had nothing but slander for the superstar.

On the brink of becoming the highest paid player in NBA history, Beal finds himself at a tough point in his career. Bang in the middle of his physical prime, Beal is in the ideal situation to join a contender to win a ring.

However, his desire to stay loyal to the Wizards may see him in a less than ideal situation to compete for the championship. Coming off of an injury and returning to a team that ranked 12th in the East last season, Beal will have a tough road ahead.

Bradley Beal's decision to stay in Washington could haunt him

Bradley Beal attempts to finish at the rim

Much like Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal remains one of the few players who have remained with the team that drafted them. Although the Golden State Warriors trio have enjoyed success on a large scale while remaining with their first and only team, Beal is yet to bring a championship home to his team.

In this regard, the superstar has been quite consistent in expressing his desire to stay with the Wizards franchise. Unfortunately, the situation does not favor him in the slightest in terms of team season.

Coming off a very poor season, the Wizards aren't looking like a solid unit ahead of the upcoming season. While players such as Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis show some promise, the overall absence of star power is a huge disadvantage.

While additionally factoring in the absence of a primary ball handler and playmaker, Washington is in a desperate situation.

To aid this, the Wizards were tied to Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon. While attempts to acquire him via trade remain under negotiation, the chances of this working out seem unlikely.

Overall, opting to stay with Washington could be a bit of a complicated situation. Although Bradley Beal could be in a stable position financially, from a basketball perspective, his opportunities are limited.

