"Miles bridges might go down in the books for being the most not smart athlete", "They said Miles Bridges bout to sign a max contract with the state penitentiary" - Fans relentlessly roast Miles Bridges after news of him committing a domestic violence act comes out

NBA Free Agency brought a series of shocking revelations for NBA fans. However, the news of Miles Bridges' arrest had NBA fans sending in some hilarious responses on Twitter.

TMZ @TMZ NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. tmz.com/2022/06/29/nba… NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. tmz.com/2022/06/29/nba…

The Charlotte Hornets forward turned himself in on felony domestic violence charges on June 29. In a report by TMZ, Bridges was seen arguing with a woman on Tuesday. The confrontation took a physical turn with the woman left needing medical attention.

Although Miles Bridges was arrested, he was released shortly after on a $130,000 bond as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

While the situation itself reflects poorly upon the Hornets forward, the resultant slander from fans has been hard to ignore. Pulling no punches while commenting on the situation, here are some of the fan reactions on Twitter:

Heat Gang @HeatCultureSZN Miles Bridges really saw this tweet & said “Ight bet” Miles Bridges really saw this tweet & said “Ight bet” https://t.co/yZh771LEZa

Bones @Boness305 Mfs wanna get out the trenches Miles Bridges want to get in Mfs wanna get out the trenches Miles Bridges want to get in 💀 https://t.co/tWshHQWrfC

𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 🏀✈️ @mldiffley Miles Bridges in the prison league Miles Bridges in the prison league https://t.co/pHwesX3DSJ

Jimmy @jimmy_koski The Pistons taking back the max contract they set aside for Miles Bridges The Pistons taking back the max contract they set aside for Miles Bridges https://t.co/rMjqb0dLOz

heem @heemglizz TMZ @TMZ NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. tmz.com/2022/06/29/nba… NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. tmz.com/2022/06/29/nba… “Miles Bridges gonna be the first player to make it out the league” twitter.com/tmz/status/154… “Miles Bridges gonna be the first player to make it out the league” twitter.com/tmz/status/154…

* @lowkeyburnerrr @TMZ charlotte hornets players trying to stay out of trouble @TMZ charlotte hornets players trying to stay out of trouble https://t.co/XnA8hpeaKc

Delmonico Primo @RhoPrimoLeonis



Dirty little secret: he still is. @TMZ To everyone saying he was about to "get that bag"....Dirty little secret: he still is. @TMZ To everyone saying he was about to "get that bag".... Dirty little secret: he still is.

Diz🪓 @DizzleWitDaTool @TMZ Doing this when you about to get a bag @TMZ Doing this when you about to get a bag https://t.co/LzVvjMTGmi

K.C. @Not___KC Miles Bridges might be the dumbest athlete of all time Miles Bridges might be the dumbest athlete of all time

mev 🧸🌹🏀 @mevvybear Who cares about his bag Miles Bridges beat up a woman she’s hospitalized and he fled the scene im disgusted Who cares about his bag Miles Bridges beat up a woman she’s hospitalized and he fled the scene im disgusted

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking Miles bridges might go down in the books for being the most not smart athlete with all due respect Miles bridges might go down in the books for being the most not smart athlete with all due respect

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo they said Miles Bridges bout to sign a max contract with the state penitentiary they said Miles Bridges bout to sign a max contract with the state penitentiary 😭

Bryan London II @_SteadyGrindin bro self sabotaged the bag so he can go full time Miles Bridges really just a rapper that can hoopbro self sabotaged the bag so he can go full time Miles Bridges really just a rapper that can hoop 😂 bro self sabotaged the bag so he can go full time

Him Duncan @duffn0beer Free Miles Bridges he was just tryna take over the rap game smh Free Miles Bridges he was just tryna take over the rap game smh

🪦🦇 @DEADMAN_pt3 Never seen an athlete move so dumb before a contract extension like Miles Bridges Never seen an athlete move so dumb before a contract extension like Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges has had a recent history of notorious activity. After posting stories of consuming controlled substances on his Instagram, Bridges put himself on the radar right before a huge payday.

Expected to be one of the top free agent prospects of the offseason, fans were ruthless in criticizing the forward's actions. Having "fumbled the bag" at the highest level, the action could do lasting damage to his reputation and professional career.

What's next for Miles Bridges?

Miles Bridges celebrates a play with the Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges is coming off a breakout season with the Charlotte Hornets. Known as a high-flying act, the forward showed some interesting development as he displayed decent perimeter shooting and defense.

As the counterpart to Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball, the 24-year-old combined with the youngster to form an exciting duo. Owing much of his success this season to Ball as well, Bridges averaged a solid 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Dylan Jackson @djdotpng LaMelo Ball is ridiculous, man. Look at this no-look alley-oop to Miles Bridges LaMelo Ball is ridiculous, man. Look at this no-look alley-oop to Miles Bridges https://t.co/wYzO14i0qr

Although Bridges was extended a qualifying offer by Charlotte on Tuesday, the forward wasn't offered a max deal. In this regard, Bridges intended to test the waters when free agency opened.

However, given the current series of incidents, the forward may find himself in a sticky situation to say the least. Although the rising star was granted bail, the media attention and the overall drama surrounding him may not make pursuing him worthwhile.

While also considering Bridges' pursuit of a max contract, teams may look at other options in light of recent events. This comes as a particularly harsh reality as the forward turned down a four-year deal from the Hornets last offseason.

With a massive stain on his career, Bridges may have a difficult time finding a place in the league. While some fans have suggested that the forward will be given a max contract regardless, as mentioned earlier, the situation carries a lot of bad press.

With an awkward and unlikely situation developing, the 24-year-old could see his future in the league come to an end.

