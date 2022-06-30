"Miles bridges might go down in the books for being the most not smart athlete", "They said Miles Bridges bout to sign a max contract with the state penitentiary" - Fans relentlessly roast Miles Bridges after news of him committing a domestic violence act comes out

NBA Free Agency brought a series of shocking revelations for NBA fans. However, the news of Miles Bridges' arrest had NBA fans sending in some hilarious responses on Twitter.
The Charlotte Hornets forward turned himself in on felony domestic violence charges on June 29. In a report by TMZ, Bridges was seen arguing with a woman on Tuesday. The confrontation took a physical turn with the woman left needing medical attention.
Although Miles Bridges was arrested, he was released shortly after on a $130,000 bond as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
While the situation itself reflects poorly upon the Hornets forward, the resultant slander from fans has been hard to ignore. Pulling no punches while commenting on the situation, here are some of the fan reactions on Twitter:
Miles Bridges has had a recent history of notorious activity. After posting stories of consuming controlled substances on his Instagram, Bridges put himself on the radar right before a huge payday.
Expected to be one of the top free agent prospects of the offseason, fans were ruthless in criticizing the forward's actions. Having "fumbled the bag" at the highest level, the action could do lasting damage to his reputation and professional career.
What's next for Miles Bridges?
Miles Bridges is coming off a breakout season with the Charlotte Hornets. Known as a high-flying act, the forward showed some interesting development as he displayed decent perimeter shooting and defense.
As the counterpart to Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball, the 24-year-old combined with the youngster to form an exciting duo. Owing much of his success this season to Ball as well, Bridges averaged a solid 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Although Bridges was extended a qualifying offer by Charlotte on Tuesday, the forward wasn't offered a max deal. In this regard, Bridges intended to test the waters when free agency opened.
However, given the current series of incidents, the forward may find himself in a sticky situation to say the least. Although the rising star was granted bail, the media attention and the overall drama surrounding him may not make pursuing him worthwhile.
While also considering Bridges' pursuit of a max contract, teams may look at other options in light of recent events. This comes as a particularly harsh reality as the forward turned down a four-year deal from the Hornets last offseason.
With a massive stain on his career, Bridges may have a difficult time finding a place in the league. While some fans have suggested that the forward will be given a max contract regardless, as mentioned earlier, the situation carries a lot of bad press.
With an awkward and unlikely situation developing, the 24-year-old could see his future in the league come to an end.