"All that to lose the game by double digits": Fans ruthlessly mock New Zealand's traditional 'Haka' dance after decimating loss to Team USA

Team USA began their group stage with a 27-point win over New Zealand, after winning all four quarters.

The first quarter was a bit shaky, with New Zealand almost tying it up, letting the USA score 19, while returning 18 of their own.

It could be credited to the traditional "Haka" dance that the Black Cats do before every game. A war chant, the Haka is performed as a ritual to kickstart any national sporting event.

This was the first time the current crop of USA players saw the fabled dance routine, but they were unfazed. Despite the loud and boisterous performance, the USA cruised to victory. Paolo Banchero was immense off the bench, scoring 21 points to go along with 4 blocks.

Fans were quick to point out that the war cries did not aid New Zealand in any way, as they lost the game by almost 30 points in the end:

Jalen Brunson did not seem particularly impressed with the routine, giving the Derrick Rose stare.

Some fans want the New Zealanders to stop it with the Haka in all sports, except for Rugby.

What's next for New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup?

The Island nation was drawn into a tough group, with the USA, Greece, and Jordan making up the rest of Group C.

It's almost certain that Team USA is going to take the top spot, followed by Greece, despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NZ has never made it far in the tournament, despite ranking 26 in the world. They most likely won't make it past the group stages here either.

If they had their talisman Steven Adams, they could have been more hopeful, but since he is out injured with a PCL strain, NZ will finish outside of the spots for the next round.

Team USA will be looking to finish better than 7th, their ranking for the last tournament. With young hungry players in the roster this time, it might be a real possibility to finish in the top 4.

