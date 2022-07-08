"Paolo Banchero making a b**ch out of Jabari Smith Jr", "Paolo is now a dad", "Gon cook his a** worse in the regular season" - Fans react as two rookies clash, with Banchero dominating in Summer League match-up

The showdown between Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. was one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2022 Summer League. The No.1 pick dominated the No.3 pick and fans couldn't help but react to Banchero's performance.
Paolo Banchero lived up to the hype and led the Orlando Magic to an impressive win against the Houston Rockets. He established himself as the dominant force against Jabari Smith Jr.
Having singled Smith out on several possessions in the game, the Magic forward truly set himself apart. Banchero put in an encouraging performance on both the offensive and defensive ends.
Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:
Banchero recorded a statline of 17 points, four rebounds and six assists, and the forward seemed to be in his element.
Meanwhile, Jabari Smith Jr. was slow to get going. Attempting only 10 shots in his 30 minutes played, Smith was a rare recipient of the ball in Houston's system. Finishing the game with a statline of 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists, it is safe to say that his performance was underwhelming.
With Round 1 going in Paolo's favor, the next meeting between the two will take place in the regular-season.
Drama surrounding Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr.
Several fans believe that the matchups between Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. have the makings of a future rivalry. While many may also suggest that this is purely dramatic, there is some evidence to support this claim.
Several mock drafts saw Smith go as the No.1 pick. In this regard, the Magic drafting Banchero at No.1 came as a bit of a shock to several people within the Rockets organization.
Houston had every plan to draft Banchero at No.3. However, the Rockets had also suggested a trade for the No.1 pick when they heard Orlando picked him early on. Unfortunately, Orlando were unwilling to entertain a trade for their newest selection.
This came at a time when the Rockets were uncertain of the OKC Thunder setting their sights on Chet Holmgren. Although the Rockets did their due dilligence on Smith, their lack of personal contact may have been a bit of a deterrent.
With the sudden element of change that saw Banchero join Orlando and Smith land in Houston, the two are almost theatrically connected.
The rivalry is still farfetched. But the existing narrative could see Smith head into the regular-season with a massive chip on his shoulder.
