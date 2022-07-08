Create
"Paolo Banchero making a b**ch out of Jabari Smith Jr", "Paolo is now a dad", "Gon cook his a** worse in the regular season" - Fans react as two rookies clash, with Banchero dominating in Summer League match-up

Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. battle for a rebound
Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta
ANALYST
Modified Jul 08, 2022 09:35 PM IST

The showdown between Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. was one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2022 Summer League. The No.1 pick dominated the No.3 pick and fans couldn't help but react to Banchero's performance.

Paolo Banchero lived up to the hype and led the Orlando Magic to an impressive win against the Houston Rockets. He established himself as the dominant force against Jabari Smith Jr.

Having singled Smith out on several possessions in the game, the Magic forward truly set himself apart. Banchero put in an encouraging performance on both the offensive and defensive ends.

"Get that shit out of here!"Paolo Banchero after blocking Jabari Smith Jr. https://t.co/1J9UlB9Wed

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:

Paolo Banchero is straight up dominating Jabari Smith Jr. tonight…😳 https://t.co/flKkHEdjX7
@LegionHoops Bro what, Jabari only has 3 field goal attempts because the guards don’t know how to pass
@LegionHoops Why do you have to bring up Jabari to praise Paolo??
@LegionHoops Paolo is now a dad. https://t.co/RDdjdpvBxm
Paolo Banchero is much more NBA ready than Jabari Smith Jr.I really wanted Banchero. I think him and Chet are the clear top 2 in this class
If you watch college basketball then you are not shocked by what Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. are doing. One is a Point Forward the other needs a point guard.
It appears Paolo Banchero may have circled this one vs. Jabari Smith Jr. https://t.co/4igKqOeeiI
@stevejones20 Rockets fans realizing they got finessed by Orlando and OKC 😂 https://t.co/yzcurr7sxX
I believe this is just the start of the Paolo Banchero vs. Jabari Smith Jr. rivalry, a rivalry that will be around for years to come.
Nah Paolo Banchero making a bitch out of Jabari Smith Jr
@RealSkipBayless Jabari was begging for the rock and was being ignored little bro. It’s summer league
@propagandapena @RealSkipBayless Paolo gon cook his ass worse in the regular season
@RealSkipBayless everyone knows he clears jabari lmao
@statmuse Banchero tonight https://t.co/hCy1H9cjbJ

Banchero recorded a statline of 17 points, four rebounds and six assists, and the forward seemed to be in his element.

Meanwhile, Jabari Smith Jr. was slow to get going. Attempting only 10 shots in his 30 minutes played, Smith was a rare recipient of the ball in Houston's system. Finishing the game with a statline of 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists, it is safe to say that his performance was underwhelming.

With Round 1 going in Paolo's favor, the next meeting between the two will take place in the regular-season.

Drama surrounding Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr.

Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. at the 2022 NBA Draft
Several fans believe that the matchups between Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. have the makings of a future rivalry. While many may also suggest that this is purely dramatic, there is some evidence to support this claim.

Rockets Made Trade Offer To Magic Once Paolo Banchero Emerged As No. 1 Pick basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267849…

Several mock drafts saw Smith go as the No.1 pick. In this regard, the Magic drafting Banchero at No.1 came as a bit of a shock to several people within the Rockets organization.

Houston had every plan to draft Banchero at No.3. However, the Rockets had also suggested a trade for the No.1 pick when they heard Orlando picked him early on. Unfortunately, Orlando were unwilling to entertain a trade for their newest selection.

Also Read Article Continues below

This came at a time when the Rockets were uncertain of the OKC Thunder setting their sights on Chet Holmgren. Although the Rockets did their due dilligence on Smith, their lack of personal contact may have been a bit of a deterrent.

With the sudden element of change that saw Banchero join Orlando and Smith land in Houston, the two are almost theatrically connected.

The rivalry is still farfetched. But the existing narrative could see Smith head into the regular-season with a massive chip on his shoulder.

