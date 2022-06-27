"They gotta box or something, a sit down ain’t enough", "You love to hear a guy that can't play a lick of basketball criticize a super star" - Fans send in hilarious reactions to Skip Bayless and Russell Westbrook's online tussle

The beef between Russell Westbrook and Skip Bayless has only garnered more steam in the past few days. With the situation escalating since their heated interaction on Friday, NBA fans have had some hilarious reactions to the progression of events.
The context of the beef between the two personalities can be traced back to their interaction earlier in the 2021-22 season. With Westbrook taking offense to Skip Bayless referring to him as "Westbrick", the situation saw a rather interesting turn on Friday.
Following the NBA draft, Bayless took a shot at Westbrook once again after referring to LA Lakers' pick Max Christie. Although the superstar guard fired back, Bayless came back even harder.
With the gradual escalation seeing Skip invite Brodie for a sitdown, the potential interaction had fans on the edge of their seats. Keeping Bayless' reputation as a hater in mind, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
Russell Westbrook's struggles with shooting the ball have only exacerbated Bayless' criticisms. While fans often use "Westbrick," the guard has made his discontent with the name very public.
Although Skip Bayless has made some rather nasty comments about the superstar, he has also stood his ground on these matters.
A potential sitdown conversation between the two has emerged as an exciting event among NBA fans. While the likelihood of it happening remains low, the opportunity to confront Skip Bayless on national television could be cathartic for Westbrook at the very least.
Russell Westbrook's current situation
Russell Westbrook finds himself in a rather peculiar situation ahead of the 2022-23 season. Having picked up his player option for the upcoming season, Westbrook is set to stay with the LA Lakers for another year.
However, things look grim from a trade perspective. After a failed Big Three experiment, the resultant dissatisfaction has seen the Lakers look for a new home for Westbrook.
While the superstar's trade value isn't at an all-time high, he has garnered interest from teams such as the Charlotte Hornets.
The guard also finds himself tied to several rumors connecting the Lakers to the Brooklyn Nets. With a potential swap of Westbrook for Kyrie Irving on the cards, the situation is nothing short of chaotic as the free agency deadline approaches.
The avenues for talented players like Russell Westbrook remain open. Although his three-point shooting and decision-making were questionable last season, several analysts believe the problem lies in the Lakers' system itself.
While trade rumors and options continue to develop, developments for the Purple and Gold could also offer some hope for the future. With Darvin Ham stepping in as the new head coach, the Lakers are on the verge of becoming a team with a new identity.
While playing alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James didn't go as smoothly as expected, many remain convinced that Westbrook will return next season.