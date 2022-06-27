"They gotta box or something, a sit down ain’t enough", "You love to hear a guy that can't play a lick of basketball criticize a super star" - Fans send in hilarious reactions to Skip Bayless and Russell Westbrook's online tussle

The beef between Russell Westbrook and Skip Bayless has only garnered more steam in the past few days. With the situation escalating since their heated interaction on Friday, NBA fans have had some hilarious reactions to the progression of events.

The context of the beef between the two personalities can be traced back to their interaction earlier in the 2021-22 season. With Westbrook taking offense to Skip Bayless referring to him as "Westbrick", the situation saw a rather interesting turn on Friday.

Russell Westbrook @russwest44 Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don't say anything here you wouldn't say to my face. twitter.com/realskipbayles…

Following the NBA draft, Bayless took a shot at Westbrook once again after referring to LA Lakers' pick Max Christie. Although the superstar guard fired back, Bayless came back even harder.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Amazing & amusing how Russell Westbrook is trying to turn himself into a victim after he was such a nightmare for Laker Nation last yr. All he has to do to shut up/shut down us critics is simply to MAKE SHOTS & QUIT COMMITTING SADLY COMICAL TURNOVERS. But ... it's critics' fault.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Hey, Russell Westbrook ( @russwest44 ) ... happy to talk face-to-face about the nickname I believe I originated in 2012. JOIN ME ON TV/PODCAST. Let's talk about how you'll make $47 mil next yr after being THE WORST 3-PT SHOOTER IN THE NBA! Most overpaid player ever? PLEASE JOIN ME

With the gradual escalation seeing Skip invite Brodie for a sitdown, the potential interaction had fans on the edge of their seats. Keeping Bayless' reputation as a hater in mind, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

....... @PrinceHAK33M I believe Skip would 100% say “Westbrick” to Russ’ face and I believe 100% Russ would react physically. I believe Skip would 100% say “Westbrick” to Russ’ face and I believe 100% Russ would react physically.

₂ @KawhiNewEra @TheHoopCentral Bro thinks he’s cool for talking behind a screen would never say this to Russell Westbrook face. @TheHoopCentral Bro thinks he’s cool for talking behind a screen would never say this to Russell Westbrook face.

⁶ʟᴇʙʀᴏɴᴄʜɪᴛɪꜱ🌟 @RunItBron @TheHoopCentral They gotta box or something, a sit down ain’t enough @TheHoopCentral They gotta box or something, a sit down ain’t enough

DurantMuse @durantmuse @BleacherReport Russ beating the shit out of skip @BleacherReport Russ beating the shit out of skip

Coach Smith @jefftheeducator @BleacherReport You love to hear a guy that can't play a lick of basketball criticize a super star. You can't make this stuff up🤣🤣🤣 @BleacherReport You love to hear a guy that can't play a lick of basketball criticize a super star. You can't make this stuff up🤣🤣🤣

Keivon Jackson @cnationmaverick @BleacherReport Shannon the whole time hearing Westbrook and Skip go back and forth on Undisputed @BleacherReport Shannon the whole time hearing Westbrook and Skip go back and forth on Undisputed https://t.co/AhQvFOjC94

Jason Kander @JasonKander @RealSkipBayless



At least then the anger might make some sense. @russwest44 This is a pretty sad way to make a living. Being shitty and confrontational toward people who play a game for your entertainment. If this is gonna be your energy, go into political punditry or something.At least then the anger might make some sense. @RealSkipBayless @russwest44 This is a pretty sad way to make a living. Being shitty and confrontational toward people who play a game for your entertainment. If this is gonna be your energy, go into political punditry or something. At least then the anger might make some sense.

shark💧 @sharmake_b @RealSkipBayless 🏾 @russwest44 The one thing I respect about skip is that he doesn’t fold and isn’t scared of nobody even if he says the dumbest shii @RealSkipBayless @russwest44 The one thing I respect about skip is that he doesn’t fold and isn’t scared of nobody even if he says the dumbest shii🙏🏾

܁ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ @NinoI2x @RealSkipBayless @russwest44 All he’s asking is for you to respect his name. How’s that difficult? @RealSkipBayless @russwest44 All he’s asking is for you to respect his name. How’s that difficult?

Ahmed🇸🇴 @big_business_ Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Hey, Russell Westbrook ( @russwest44 ) ... happy to talk face-to-face about the nickname I believe I originated in 2012. JOIN ME ON TV/PODCAST. Let's talk about how you'll make $47 mil next yr after being THE WORST 3-PT SHOOTER IN THE NBA! Most overpaid player ever? PLEASE JOIN ME Skip Bayless is clinically insane but I love it twitter.com/RealSkipBayles…

Ricky G @jrichardgoodman Skip Bayless is going to far on Russell Westbrook....... Skip Bayless is going to far on Russell Westbrook.......

Russell Westbrook's struggles with shooting the ball have only exacerbated Bayless' criticisms. While fans often use "Westbrick," the guard has made his discontent with the name very public.

Although Skip Bayless has made some rather nasty comments about the superstar, he has also stood his ground on these matters.

A potential sitdown conversation between the two has emerged as an exciting event among NBA fans. While the likelihood of it happening remains low, the opportunity to confront Skip Bayless on national television could be cathartic for Westbrook at the very least.

Russell Westbrook's current situation

Russell Westbrook looks on at a game

Russell Westbrook finds himself in a rather peculiar situation ahead of the 2022-23 season. Having picked up his player option for the upcoming season, Westbrook is set to stay with the LA Lakers for another year.

However, things look grim from a trade perspective. After a failed Big Three experiment, the resultant dissatisfaction has seen the Lakers look for a new home for Westbrook.

While the superstar's trade value isn't at an all-time high, he has garnered interest from teams such as the Charlotte Hornets.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops REPORT: The Hornets have "real" trade interest in Russell Westbrook as they look to free up some money to retain Miles Bridges.

(via @KevinOConnor)



(via @KevinOConnor) REPORT: The Hornets have “real” trade interest in Russell Westbrook as they look to free up some money to retain Miles Bridges.(via @KevinOConnor) https://t.co/G03RNBtSvF

The guard also finds himself tied to several rumors connecting the Lakers to the Brooklyn Nets. With a potential swap of Westbrook for Kyrie Irving on the cards, the situation is nothing short of chaotic as the free agency deadline approaches.

The avenues for talented players like Russell Westbrook remain open. Although his three-point shooting and decision-making were questionable last season, several analysts believe the problem lies in the Lakers' system itself.

While trade rumors and options continue to develop, developments for the Purple and Gold could also offer some hope for the future. With Darvin Ham stepping in as the new head coach, the Lakers are on the verge of becoming a team with a new identity.

While playing alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James didn't go as smoothly as expected, many remain convinced that Westbrook will return next season.

