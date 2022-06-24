Create
"Stephen A was crying that the Knicks didn’t get Johnny Davis", "Best pick in franchise history", "You're a Wizard, Johnny" - Fans chip in with chucklesome reactions as Washington Wizards select Johnny Davis with No. 10 in draft

NBA fans react to the Washington Wizards drafting Johnny Davis.
Johnnie Martinez
Johnnie Martinez
ANALYST
Modified Jun 24, 2022 10:03 AM IST

On a night full of trades, the Washington Wizards stayed at No. 10 and drafted Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis. Going into the night, Davis was a popular mock draft pick for the Wizards, and things played out to fulfill those predictions.

Johnny Davis has been one of the most prominent players during the lead-up to the draft due to his sponsorships. Davis will now go to the United States capital to try and help a Wizards team in a weird position.

Washington is a talented team that some feel could be a threat with the addition of Davis. While Davis will have plenty to prove for his Wizards to take the next step, there is some confidence among fans.

NBA fans on Twitter had plenty to say about Washington selecting Davis. There were plenty of hilarious and positive comments.

"Stephen A was crying that the Knicks didn’t get Johnny Davis. Wiz got a good player"
"You're a Wizard, Johnny."
"Best pick in franchise history"

Stephen A. Smith may have plenty of more reasons to cry if Davis lives up to the lofty expectations of Wizards fans. For now, people will need to enjoy the reactions on Twitter and look toward the Summer League and next season.

Still, given his initial reaction, Stephen A. Smith may not want to look forward.

Stephen A was crying that the Knicks didn’t get Johnny Davis. Wiz got a good player
Stephen A’s reaction to the Wizards taking Johnny Davis off the board at #10 just ahead of the Knicks 😭 https://t.co/Wm4Um0OUb9

Johhny Davis is a Wizard, and he is breaking Stephen A. Smith's heart.

You're a Wizard, Johnny. 🧙‍♂️Congratulations to @JohnnyDavis, selected by the @WashWizards with the 10th overall pick of the 2022 #NBADraft! #OnWisconsin #Badgers twitter.com/espn/status/15…
Johnny Davis right now #Badgers https://t.co/h0RDnqEiwv

Washington Wizards fans are starting to go all-in on the selection of Davis with the No. 10 pick.

@WashWizards @JohnnyDavis Best pick in franchise history
@WashWizards @JohnnyDavis @BadgerMBB The Steal of the Draft https://t.co/eMdWzSz345
Alright, I've done it. I've sold myself on Johnny Davis. I'm good now.
Im in on Johnny Davis btw
Johnny Davis points out the fact that most of his teammates are not NBA caliber talents so he had to know his personnel and couldn't always get them the ball in certain spots
@WashWizards @JohnnyDavis @BadgerMBB Yall are gonna love this pick. Congrats wizards fans, yall got a steal AND a dude who looked like he was feeling disrespected by all those other no name dudes being called in front of him.
Johnny Davis is a straight baller just turn on the tape and watch. He is going to be so good in the NBA. He is a dawg and a 2 way player who plays both ends of the floor.
@reppindmvsports @BadgerMBB @WashWizards @JohnnyDavis @NBA @NBADraft You’re getting a Winner and someone who wants the ball in crunch time. Man played his best basketball against the best teams. I’d say if he improves shot selection he could be a top 5 rookie next year
Johnny Davis saying what Wiz fans want to hear on draft night: "I think I fit in as a two-way player, especially on the defensive end. ...You can never control if the ball goes in the hoop or not. You can always control your effort and intensity on the defensive end."
Way too much pessimism going on about Johnny Davis at pick 10We wanted youth, we got itWe wanted defense, we got itThe shooting mechanics are there, the 3 ball can come. Relax

While there was not much pessimism about Davis initially, some criticism was out there.

What a dullard of a draft. Chet’s only special talent — and not until he puts on 50.Johnny Davis … 10th? You’re joking.

Still, Davis' selection appears to make more sense given the context of how he connected with the Washington Wizards' front office.

Johnny Davis seemed to connect well with GM Tommy Sheppard during his workout with the Wizards. https://t.co/3KhERlRG2t
Johnny DavisBrad BealDeni Avdija KP Gafford It could get scary in DC 👀 🔥

Regardless of whether or not things work out for Davis in Washington, the sponsors seem to be getting their money's worth.

Johnny Davis on stage at the Draft collecting the sponsorship bag https://t.co/ZF3hwBpl6P
@WashWizards @JohnnyDavis @BadgerMBB Drop Taco Bell heritage night or we riot
Congrats @JohnnyDavis, a little message from your hometown Taco Bell. https://t.co/y5UTJIIQSc

If Johnny Davis keeps the sponsors happy in the NBA, he will need to deliver for the Wizards.

Johnny Davis will aim to be the ball-handler of the future for the Washington Wizards

Davis will aim to help Bradley Beal win a championship in Washington.
While Bradley Beal has been the face of the Washington Wizards over the past few years, the team has not been too successful. Adding Johnny Davis gives the Wizards a guard combination that could elevate the team.

Davis is an excellent player with the ball in his hands and can help carry the load for Bradley Beal. Still, Davis will need to develop his shooting to make the combination as dangerous as possible.

Johnny Davis' standout skill is his feel for the game with the ball in his hands. Really good in the halfcourt, knows how to get defenders off balance and create shots. Also a high motor defender. Shot 30% from 3PT last year, so that will be an area for growth.

If the Washington Wizards can design an offensive to get both of their guards going, they could be dangerous.

