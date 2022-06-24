"Stephen A was crying that the Knicks didn’t get Johnny Davis", "Best pick in franchise history", "You're a Wizard, Johnny" - Fans chip in with chucklesome reactions as Washington Wizards select Johnny Davis with No. 10 in draft

On a night full of trades, the Washington Wizards stayed at No. 10 and drafted Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis. Going into the night, Davis was a popular mock draft pick for the Wizards, and things played out to fulfill those predictions.
Johnny Davis has been one of the most prominent players during the lead-up to the draft due to his sponsorships. Davis will now go to the United States capital to try and help a Wizards team in a weird position.
Washington is a talented team that some feel could be a threat with the addition of Davis. While Davis will have plenty to prove for his Wizards to take the next step, there is some confidence among fans.
NBA fans on Twitter had plenty to say about Washington selecting Davis. There were plenty of hilarious and positive comments.
"Stephen A was crying that the Knicks didn’t get Johnny Davis. Wiz got a good player"
"You're a Wizard, Johnny."
"Best pick in franchise history"
Stephen A. Smith may have plenty of more reasons to cry if Davis lives up to the lofty expectations of Wizards fans. For now, people will need to enjoy the reactions on Twitter and look toward the Summer League and next season.
Still, given his initial reaction, Stephen A. Smith may not want to look forward.
Johhny Davis is a Wizard, and he is breaking Stephen A. Smith's heart.
Washington Wizards fans are starting to go all-in on the selection of Davis with the No. 10 pick.
While there was not much pessimism about Davis initially, some criticism was out there.
Still, Davis' selection appears to make more sense given the context of how he connected with the Washington Wizards' front office.
Regardless of whether or not things work out for Davis in Washington, the sponsors seem to be getting their money's worth.
If Johnny Davis keeps the sponsors happy in the NBA, he will need to deliver for the Wizards.
Johnny Davis will aim to be the ball-handler of the future for the Washington Wizards
While Bradley Beal has been the face of the Washington Wizards over the past few years, the team has not been too successful. Adding Johnny Davis gives the Wizards a guard combination that could elevate the team.
Davis is an excellent player with the ball in his hands and can help carry the load for Bradley Beal. Still, Davis will need to develop his shooting to make the combination as dangerous as possible.
If the Washington Wizards can design an offensive to get both of their guards going, they could be dangerous.
