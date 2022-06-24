"Stephen A was crying that the Knicks didn’t get Johnny Davis", "Best pick in franchise history", "You're a Wizard, Johnny" - Fans chip in with chucklesome reactions as Washington Wizards select Johnny Davis with No. 10 in draft

On a night full of trades, the Washington Wizards stayed at No. 10 and drafted Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis. Going into the night, Davis was a popular mock draft pick for the Wizards, and things played out to fulfill those predictions.

Johnny Davis has been one of the most prominent players during the lead-up to the draft due to his sponsorships. Davis will now go to the United States capital to try and help a Wizards team in a weird position.

Washington is a talented team that some feel could be a threat with the addition of Davis. While Davis will have plenty to prove for his Wizards to take the next step, there is some confidence among fans.

NBA fans on Twitter had plenty to say about Washington selecting Davis. There were plenty of hilarious and positive comments.

"Stephen A was crying that the Knicks didn’t get Johnny Davis. Wiz got a good player"

"You're a Wizard, Johnny."

"Best pick in franchise history"

Stephen A. Smith may have plenty of more reasons to cry if Davis lives up to the lofty expectations of Wizards fans. For now, people will need to enjoy the reactions on Twitter and look toward the Summer League and next season.

Still, given his initial reaction, Stephen A. Smith may not want to look forward.

Eddy Del Negro @EDtoooFLATT Stephen A was crying that the Knicks didn’t get Johnny Davis. Wiz got a good player Stephen A was crying that the Knicks didn’t get Johnny Davis. Wiz got a good player

Dominique Collins @dominique_mpc Stephen A’s reaction to the Wizards taking Johnny Davis off the board at #10 just ahead of the Knicks Stephen A’s reaction to the Wizards taking Johnny Davis off the board at #10 just ahead of the Knicks 😭 https://t.co/Wm4Um0OUb9

Johhny Davis is a Wizard, and he is breaking Stephen A. Smith's heart.

Washington Wizards fans are starting to go all-in on the selection of Davis with the No. 10 pick.

Michael Sykes, II @MikeDSykes Alright, I've done it. I've sold myself on Johnny Davis. I'm good now. Alright, I've done it. I've sold myself on Johnny Davis. I'm good now.

Dialante @Deetalksalot Im in on Johnny Davis btw Im in on Johnny Davis btw

Matt Modderno @MattModderno Johnny Davis points out the fact that most of his teammates are not NBA caliber talents so he had to know his personnel and couldn't always get them the ball in certain spots Johnny Davis points out the fact that most of his teammates are not NBA caliber talents so he had to know his personnel and couldn't always get them the ball in certain spots

Zac @DCzWall Johnny Davis is a straight baller just turn on the tape and watch. He is going to be so good in the NBA. He is a dawg and a 2 way player who plays both ends of the floor. Johnny Davis is a straight baller just turn on the tape and watch. He is going to be so good in the NBA. He is a dawg and a 2 way player who plays both ends of the floor.

BobbyTHE🐐🐐🐐 @BucksIn_SIX @reppindmvsports @BadgerMBB @WashWizards @JohnnyDavis @NBA @NBA Draft You’re getting a Winner and someone who wants the ball in crunch time. Man played his best basketball against the best teams. I’d say if he improves shot selection he could be a top 5 rookie next year @reppindmvsports @BadgerMBB @WashWizards @JohnnyDavis @NBA @NBADraft You’re getting a Winner and someone who wants the ball in crunch time. Man played his best basketball against the best teams. I’d say if he improves shot selection he could be a top 5 rookie next year

Ava Wallace @avarwallace Johnny Davis saying what Wiz fans want to hear on draft night: "I think I fit in as a two-way player, especially on the defensive end. ...You can never control if the ball goes in the hoop or not. You can always control your effort and intensity on the defensive end." Johnny Davis saying what Wiz fans want to hear on draft night: "I think I fit in as a two-way player, especially on the defensive end. ...You can never control if the ball goes in the hoop or not. You can always control your effort and intensity on the defensive end."

Wizardry @NBAwizardry Way too much pessimism going on about Johnny Davis at pick 10



We wanted youth, we got it

We wanted defense, we got it



The shooting mechanics are there, the 3 ball can come. Relax Way too much pessimism going on about Johnny Davis at pick 10We wanted youth, we got itWe wanted defense, we got itThe shooting mechanics are there, the 3 ball can come. Relax

While there was not much pessimism about Davis initially, some criticism was out there.

Reusse @Patrick_Reusse What a dullard of a draft. Chet’s only special talent — and not until he puts on 50.

Johnny Davis … 10th? You’re joking. What a dullard of a draft. Chet’s only special talent — and not until he puts on 50.Johnny Davis … 10th? You’re joking.

Still, Davis' selection appears to make more sense given the context of how he connected with the Washington Wizards' front office.

NBC Sports Wizards @NBCSWizards Johnny Davis seemed to connect well with GM Tommy Sheppard during his workout with the Wizards. Johnny Davis seemed to connect well with GM Tommy Sheppard during his workout with the Wizards. https://t.co/3KhERlRG2t

David 🪖 @ANT0NI0GIBSON

Brad Beal

Deni Avdija

KP

Gafford



It could get scary in DC Johnny DavisBrad BealDeni AvdijaKPGaffordIt could get scary in DC Johnny DavisBrad BealDeni Avdija KP Gafford It could get scary in DC 👀 🔥

Regardless of whether or not things work out for Davis in Washington, the sponsors seem to be getting their money's worth.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM Johnny Davis on stage at the Draft collecting the sponsorship bag Johnny Davis on stage at the Draft collecting the sponsorship bag https://t.co/ZF3hwBpl6P

If Johnny Davis keeps the sponsors happy in the NBA, he will need to deliver for the Wizards.

Johnny Davis will aim to be the ball-handler of the future for the Washington Wizards

Davis will aim to help Bradley Beal win a championship in Washington.

While Bradley Beal has been the face of the Washington Wizards over the past few years, the team has not been too successful. Adding Johnny Davis gives the Wizards a guard combination that could elevate the team.

Davis is an excellent player with the ball in his hands and can help carry the load for Bradley Beal. Still, Davis will need to develop his shooting to make the combination as dangerous as possible.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Johnny Davis' standout skill is his feel for the game with the ball in his hands. Really good in the halfcourt, knows how to get defenders off balance and create shots. Also a high motor defender. Shot 30% from 3PT last year, so that will be an area for growth. Johnny Davis' standout skill is his feel for the game with the ball in his hands. Really good in the halfcourt, knows how to get defenders off balance and create shots. Also a high motor defender. Shot 30% from 3PT last year, so that will be an area for growth.

If the Washington Wizards can design an offensive to get both of their guards going, they could be dangerous.

