"Are you f******g kidding me why couldn't Westbrook do this", "Showed up more during the offseason than in the playoffs lmao" - Fans send in hilarious responses to James Harden turning down his $47 million player-option

NBA Free Agency action kicked off with big news coming out of Philadelphia. With James Harden declining his player-option, NBA fans sent in their reactions to the superstar's decision.

In one of the biggest trades of the last season, the Philadelphia 76ers acquired James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets. While the pairing with Joel Embiid presented a lot of promise early on, the result was less than satisfactory.

Harden had a rather disappointing end to his season with the 76ers, and the superstar was on the receiving end of some harsh criticism. But as free agency opens up, he has made a valuable decision for the organization.

By declining his $47 million player-option, Harden has given the 76ers cap space and financial flexibility. With an opportunity to strengthen their team, several NBA fans lauded the superstar's decision.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport James Harden is declining his $47.4M option and intends to return to the 76ers on a contract that gives the team more financial flexibility, per @ShamsCharania James Harden is declining his $47.4M option and intends to return to the 76ers on a contract that gives the team more financial flexibility, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/3uXkpwn5vc

With myriad reactions from across the world, here are some of the best ones on Twitter:

James Jr @PrinceJamesJr @BleacherReport @ShamsCharania They already have a championship roaster. Who else they making cap space for ? @BleacherReport @ShamsCharania They already have a championship roaster. Who else they making cap space for ?

Vinny @thenamesvinny @BleacherReport @ShamsCharania Only way Philly is winning a chip is if they sign Bo Cruz @BleacherReport @ShamsCharania Only way Philly is winning a chip is if they sign Bo Cruz 😭

Bilnation @Bilaldinho10_ @BleacherReport @ShamsCharania Maybe he truely does want to win a title in Philedelphia, doing this seriously helps them @BleacherReport @ShamsCharania Maybe he truely does want to win a title in Philedelphia, doing this seriously helps them

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless James Harden declines his $47.4 mil option, reportedly to take a more team-helpful deal w Philly. Westbrook opted IN for his $47 mil, after an all-time disastrous season. He is about helping only Westbrook. James Harden declines his $47.4 mil option, reportedly to take a more team-helpful deal w Philly. Westbrook opted IN for his $47 mil, after an all-time disastrous season. He is about helping only Westbrook.

DurantMuse @durantmuse @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium we all own harden an apology for leaving money on the table and doing whats best for the team @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium we all own harden an apology for leaving money on the table and doing whats best for the team

Bando🌟 @RatiodbyBando @wojespn the sixers have officially LOST the ben simmons trade @wojespn the sixers have officially LOST the ben simmons trade 😭😭😭

James Harden's decision to opt out of his contract has received widely positive responses from fans of the Sixers. Considering that the decision gives them the flexibility to acquire players on several fronts, Philadelphia could target some valuable role players.

How James Harden's decision helps the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden being guarded by PJ Tucker

James Harden was on one of the most expensive contracts in the league. Earning north of $44 million last season, Harden saved the 76ers a lot of money by declining his player-option for this season.

Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid already occupy almost 42% of the 76ers total cap space. In this regard, Harden exercising his player-option would have put Philadelphia deeper into luxury tax territory.

With only the likes of Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook earning more than him, the resultant cap hit for the 76ers could have been devastating.

Although Harden is still set to earn a healthy sum, Philadelphia have more room to play around with their finances. The 76ers are already over the cap. However, making moves using the bi-annual and mid-level exceptions remains on the books.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The opt-out could go a long way in reshaping the Sixers’ bench, including that full mid-level exception, $4.1M bi-annual exception and sign-and-trades. The opt-out could go a long way in reshaping the Sixers’ bench, including that full mid-level exception, $4.1M bi-annual exception and sign-and-trades.

In this regard, players such as the Miami Heat's PJ Tucker are on the radar. Tucker, who is pushing for a three-year $33 million deal, falls within the mid-level exception tier.

While the 76ers could make an attempt to sign the veteran, there are some complications in place. The 76ers have just over $6.4 million available in the mid-level exception department. This implies that the side will have to ship some other pieces in order to acquire the veteran out of Miami.

However, this is only one of several possible scenarios for Philadelphia. With the aim to win the championship, the 76ers have some money to play around with.

While also considering the season Joel Embiid is coming off, Philadelphia would be wise to find ways to support their superstar as he enters his prime years.

