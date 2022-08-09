"My brother in Christ you picked the coach", "Kevin Durant getting Nash fired would make him the greatest Net OAT" - Fans send in hysterical reactions to Kevin Durant's ultimatum to Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai

The Kevin Durant trade saga has finally seen some developments as details of the superstar's conversation with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai were made clear.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has practically been the center of all the drama in the offseason. He submitted a trade request prior to the opening of the free agency.

With the situation taking an unexpected turn in July, it seemed highly likely that Durant would return to the side for the upcoming season.

However, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the superstar has NOW offered an ultimatum to the Nets organization. In a move that forced Tsai to pick between Durant and the pair of GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, the star brought the hammer down on Brooklyn.

Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0…

Although Durant has made his thoughts on the matter clear, the situation doesn't see him in a favorable position to make demands of this nature.

With Durant offering an ultimatum to Tsai, NBA fans couldn't resist reacting to the situation.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM @ShamsCharania Steve Nash reading this tweet after being handpicked by KD to coach the Nets @ShamsCharania Steve Nash reading this tweet after being handpicked by KD to coach the Nets https://t.co/vQrpf54HLI

Javier @Jabi7221 @ShamsCharania My brother in Christ you picked the coach.. @ShamsCharania My brother in Christ you picked the coach..

NicClaxton’sGoat @nicclaxtonsgoat @ShamsCharania but I was told kyrie was the problem? @ShamsCharania but I was told kyrie was the problem?

‎ً @HardenFinalsMVP he’s a SIXER @ShamsCharania KD said TRADE ME or Fire Nash and Sean Markshe’s a SIXER @ShamsCharania KD said TRADE ME or Fire Nash and Sean Marks 😂😂 he’s a SIXER

Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1 @ShamsCharania James Harden continues to look like he made the right decision @ShamsCharania James Harden continues to look like he made the right decision

NBA Memes @NBAMemes @ShamsCharania There’s no way they’re gonna keep that fraud coach over KD @ShamsCharania There’s no way they’re gonna keep that fraud coach over KD 😭😭

🌃🌃🌃 @WackyTheGoat @ShamsCharania Remember when KD say Brons environment is toxic @ShamsCharania Remember when KD say Brons environment is toxic

Smaug🌹 @Smaug55 @ShamsCharania Sean Marks and Nash arriving to the team office tomorrow @ShamsCharania Sean Marks and Nash arriving to the team office tomorrow https://t.co/Q3m0bsVNQl

“Why do you wanna get rid of Steve Nash?”Kevin Durant:https://t.co/61CFzqta0D

Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast Kevin Durant getting Nash fired would make him the greatest Net OAT. Kevin Durant getting Nash fired would make him the greatest Net OAT.

While several fans have been supportive of Durant's decision, the reality of the situation could be slightly different.

Following reports of Durant's ultimatum, Joe Tsai publicly announced his decision to side with the Nets' front-office and coaching staff on Twitter.

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

With this event forcing further speculation for the future, a potential trade for Durant could be in the works.

Kevin Durant likely to be traded

Kevin Durant warms up before a game

Since reports of Kevin Durant's ultimatum were made public, the situation has taken a wild turn as Joe Tsai opted to side with Sean Marks and Steve Nash. With his response echoing the direction the Nets intend to move in, it is more or less likely that Durant will be traded ahead of the new season.

This raises more important questions going forward. As reported by Shams Charania, there are three teams that emerge as landing spots for the star. These include the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/vXNSX7jmO9

The three teams have engaged in extensive trade negotiations to acquire the Nets forward, but to no avail. This has primarily been due to the Nets' asking price for Durant, which has been viewed as too steep by several teams around the league.

As things stand, the Brooklyn Nets aren't technically required to trade Durant. Considering that he signed his contract extension last season, the superstar is bound to the side without any leverage to help facilitate a move.

However, should things head down that path, a toxic situation developing in Brooklyn could be detrimental to the franchise going forward. Whether Tsai aims to avoid such a situation by trading Durant is up for some degree of speculation.

