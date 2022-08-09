"My brother in Christ you picked the coach", "Kevin Durant getting Nash fired would make him the greatest Net OAT" - Fans send in hysterical reactions to Kevin Durant's ultimatum to Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai

The Kevin Durant trade saga has finally seen some developments as details of the superstar's conversation with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai were made clear.
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has practically been the center of all the drama in the offseason. He submitted a trade request prior to the opening of the free agency.
With the situation taking an unexpected turn in July, it seemed highly likely that Durant would return to the side for the upcoming season.
However, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the superstar has NOW offered an ultimatum to the Nets organization. In a move that forced Tsai to pick between Durant and the pair of GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, the star brought the hammer down on Brooklyn.
Although Durant has made his thoughts on the matter clear, the situation doesn't see him in a favorable position to make demands of this nature.
With Durant offering an ultimatum to Tsai, NBA fans couldn't resist reacting to the situation.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
While several fans have been supportive of Durant's decision, the reality of the situation could be slightly different.
Following reports of Durant's ultimatum, Joe Tsai publicly announced his decision to side with the Nets' front-office and coaching staff on Twitter.
With this event forcing further speculation for the future, a potential trade for Durant could be in the works.
Kevin Durant likely to be traded
Since reports of Kevin Durant's ultimatum were made public, the situation has taken a wild turn as Joe Tsai opted to side with Sean Marks and Steve Nash. With his response echoing the direction the Nets intend to move in, it is more or less likely that Durant will be traded ahead of the new season.
This raises more important questions going forward. As reported by Shams Charania, there are three teams that emerge as landing spots for the star. These include the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors.
The three teams have engaged in extensive trade negotiations to acquire the Nets forward, but to no avail. This has primarily been due to the Nets' asking price for Durant, which has been viewed as too steep by several teams around the league.
As things stand, the Brooklyn Nets aren't technically required to trade Durant. Considering that he signed his contract extension last season, the superstar is bound to the side without any leverage to help facilitate a move.
However, should things head down that path, a toxic situation developing in Brooklyn could be detrimental to the franchise going forward. Whether Tsai aims to avoid such a situation by trading Durant is up for some degree of speculation.