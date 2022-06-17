"You better not text Kobe phone tonight", "Gone have to no caller ID Kobe", "Where is Jayson Tatum when you need him?" - Fans with no mercy for 3x All-Star after poor show in Game 6 of Finals

The Boston Celtics lost Game 6 of the NBA Finals. While the team as a whole struggled to perform, Jayson Tatum was designated public enemy number one for NBA fans on Twitter.

With one of the poorest performances of his career coming in the biggest game of the season, Tatum was nothing short of disappointing. Considering the dismal stretch of outings the 24-year-old has had, several expected him to step up for the side in Game 6.

Unfortunately, this did not come to pass. Succumbing to the pressure, Tatum played uncharacteristically for the majority of the game. Racking up five more turnovers to increase his total to 100, Tatum made history in an undesirable category.

Following yet another passive game, fans eviscerated Jayson Tatum after the loss. Expressing their frustrations on Twitter, here are some of the funniest reactions to the situation:

JOEY @JWepp Jaylen Brown to Jayson Tatum in the locker room Jaylen Brown to Jayson Tatum in the locker room https://t.co/WbQ0KNWuVs

NOTSportsCenter @NOTSportsCenter When Jayson Tatum checks his phone after the game When Jayson Tatum checks his phone after the game https://t.co/U1wpsXYdzS

#45➡️🌴 @AdebayosGoat Jayson Tatum when the Celtics need him most

Jayson Tatum when the Celtics need him most https://t.co/OqCErzavUs

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Jayson Tatum in the finals Jayson Tatum in the finals https://t.co/CssdJAYmnG

Rich @UptownDC_Rich Kobe Bryant dropping down from heaven to slap Jayson Tatum after he dropped 13 points in an NBA Finals elimination game Kobe Bryant dropping down from heaven to slap Jayson Tatum after he dropped 13 points in an NBA Finals elimination game https://t.co/ciVZV46ANX

Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher I never ever wanna hear Jayson Tatum ever mentioned in the same breath as Kobe again. Never. I never ever wanna hear Jayson Tatum ever mentioned in the same breath as Kobe again. Never.

President Ejm 🤴🗣️🇲🇽 @EjmSpam Kobe Bryant watching Jayson tatum dickride him then airball in clutch time: Kobe Bryant watching Jayson tatum dickride him then airball in clutch time: https://t.co/KOGd1SMP5p

DB WAVO🤴🏾 @DeeBlockDavo Jayson Tatum you better not text Kobe phone tonight Jayson Tatum you better not text Kobe phone tonight 💯

jose @KlayForTrey Jayson Tatum when season is on the line Jayson Tatum when season is on the line https://t.co/s1J4IvwL45

Your Best Friend's Black Friend @IAmStatMatt Kobe looking at the Celtics after Jayson Tatum made those posts Kobe looking at the Celtics after Jayson Tatum made those posts https://t.co/JDG66pXr3F

‎ً @JahGoated This is what Jayson Tatum will be seeing on his security cameras tonight This is what Jayson Tatum will be seeing on his security cameras tonight https://t.co/vXMxdMmoDB

cam @ivalleycam I never wanna hear that Jayson Tatum is better than Devin Booker I never wanna hear that Jayson Tatum is better than Devin Booker

Moises Rosas @moisesrosas21 Where is Jayson Tatum when you need him?🤡 Don’t ever compare him to Luka Where is Jayson Tatum when you need him?🤡 Don’t ever compare him to Luka😴

🈯️ @UncleLeek_ Jayson Tatum the whole game Jayson Tatum the whole game https://t.co/jxBmTnz3Po

BASED SAVAGE @crackcobain__ Jayson Tatum gone have to no caller ID Kobe after this game Jayson Tatum gone have to no caller ID Kobe after this game

ethan 🫐 @J0SHALLENN hug your friends and family and let them know that pascal siakam has a better finals performance than jayson tatum hug your friends and family and let them know that pascal siakam has a better finals performance than jayson tatum

The slander on Twitter has been historic to say the least. Considering the amount of attention the Celtics' star drew because of his gestures to honor Kobe Bryant's memory, the backlash Tatum received afterward was harsh.

Notching 13 points when the lights shone brightest, the 24-year-old fell far short of expectations. With a series of poor performances under his belt, the young star has learned several valuable experiences from his time in the Finals.

While the potential for growth remains immense, the loss will come as a huge blow to Tatum at this point in time.

Jayson Tatum faces the music as Boston come up short in the NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics moments before losing Game 6

While the entire team has been culpable for poor performances in the last three games, Jayson Tatum stands out in particular. With careless passes and turnovers being the main concern, the 24-year-old stood out like a sore thumb on the floor.

While Jaylen Brown could also be picked out of the bunch in this scenario, Brown was still an active force on the offensive front. Meanwhile, Tatum had been reduced to a glorified point-forward.

Guarded by Andrew Wiggins, the Celtics superstar struggled to produce on the offensive end of things. While his scoring in Game 5 was still noteworthy, Game 6 was a nightmare.

Shooting 6-18 from the field, Tatum only got worse as the game went on. With the Warriors' defense bearing down on him as well, he committed several errors. This was particularly costly as it started a negative cycle for the Celtics early on.

In the current narrative, this performance raises several questions about Tatum's ability as a leader and as a superstar. In the grand scheme of things, however, this can be revised.

The young star has a lot of room to grow and develop. Having only made his first appearance in the NBA Finals, Tatum and the Celtics are bound to adapt eventually.

If they continue to make constant and consistent improvements each year, there is still hope for the boys from Beantown in the upcoming seasons.

