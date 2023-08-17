Fans are still skeptical despite Mark Jones suggesting Ben Simmons is in fantastic shape: "Here we go again"

Ever since acquiring a back injury, Ben Simmons hasn't been the same player he once was. Despite putting in substantial efforts to regain his form, the injury's impact has persisted, leading to fans feeling let down by the unfulfilled promise of his return to All-Star status.

Fast-forwarding to the 2023 offseason, Ben Simmons is once again showcasing his training videos, intended to demonstrate his dedication to overcoming obstacles. However, fans are met with skepticism, considering he's previously taken a similar approach that didn't yield the anticipated results.

Here's what some fans had to say on social media:

@iigionft tweeted: "Here we go again"

@DTeeLace tweeted: "Another off season where Ben Simmons “looks good”"

@8forMVP tweeted: "We hear this every off season"

@AshClashYT tweeted: "He’s going to explode for 4/5/8 on 45% FG!"

@LakersBetta tweeted: "He can be as athletic as he wants, he still can't shoot a basketball"

@Jommy_Web3 tweeted: "Him being in physical shape has never been the issue. How’s homie doing with his mentals?"

@MookSrBurner tweeted: "Off-season Ben is the best player of all time"

@StoIenGlock tweeted: "Say this every season he’s still trash"

Will Ben Simmons return to full fitness?

Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

During the previous season, Ben Simmons encountered challenges primarily due to a persistent back injury that notably impacted his performance both during his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers and later with the Brooklyn Nets.

Nevertheless, there emerges encouraging news for followers of Simmons, as distinguished NBA journalist Marc Spears discloses that Simmons is nearing a return to optimal physical condition and is currently in better health than ever before.

An insider closely associated with Simmons reveals that he has successfully met all recovery milestones and is aiming to make a substantial impression in the forthcoming season.

For now, fans await Simmons' return with a mixture of excitement and caution. While training videos may not offer a definitive gauge of improvement, the upcoming NBA preseason will likely offer a clearer picture of his progress and potential resurgence on the court.

