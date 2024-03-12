Fans stunned as 30-year-old Otto Porter Jr. calls time on NBA career with injuries: "What kinda dark magic were Warriors doing"

After 11 seasons in the NBA, Otto Porter Jr. has announced his retirement. Drafted No. 3 in 2013 by the Washington Wizards, Porter played for four other teams before calling it a career. The most he played for a franchise was with Washington, which had him on its roster for nearly six seasons before trading him to Chicago.

The former Georgetown star also had stops in Orlando, Golden State and the last two years in Toronto. Without question, the highlight of his career was helping the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship over the Boston Celtics. He was a key part of the Dubs’ bench mob that played a stellar role in the series.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) promptly reacted to Otto Porter Jr.’s surprising announcement:

“What kinda dark Magic were the Warriors doing in 2022 man”

Injuries have been Porter's biggest issue since leaving Washington. In his first two seasons in Chicago, he only suited up for the team just 29 times. He followed it up with 25 games during the 2020-21 season with the Bulls before he was sent to the Orlando Magic. Porter saw action for the Magic for just three games.

Leading into the 2021-22 season, the Golden State Warriors took a chance on Otto Porter Jr. After years of barely playing, he became a big part of the Dubs’ rotation, playing 63 games, his most since the 2017-18 season. He averaged 8.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.5 APG and 1.1 SPG in 22.2 MPG in his lone season in the Bay Area.

Otto Porter Jr. played every game of the 2022 NBA Finals

Otto Porter Jr.’s health continued to hold up through the first few rounds of the playoffs and in the 2022 NBA Finals. In the championship series against the Boston Celtics, he played in all six games for the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 5.2 PPG, the seventh-best in the team, 2.0 RPG, 1.0 APG and 1.0 SPG in 17.0 MPG.

The former Washington Wizards standout impacted the title series with his hustle, defense and 3-point shooting. He shot 56.3% from deep during the championship round, which only added to Boston’s worries.

The Golden State Warriors couldn’t keep Otto Porter Jr., so he signed for the Toronto Raptors. Over the last two seasons, he has played just 15 games due to an assortment of injuries. After years of struggling to see action, he has decided to call it a career.