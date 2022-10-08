Fans troll JR Smith for his absurd tweet over Warriors’ teammate brawl - “What the f**k does that mean, Jr Smith?”, “this tweet is chaos lmao”

J.R. Smith's reaction to the video of the Golden State Warriors' practice altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green wasn't well received by most fans.
A few days ago, it was reported by major news outlets that Green and Poole had to get separated due to an altercation. It was revealed that Green threw a punch at Poole after going chest-to-chest against each other. It's still unclear what both players were arguing about that led to the scuffle.
Two days later, a video of the Warriors' practice was posted on Twitter by TMZ Sports. No one knows who leaked the footage. Due to this, the Warriors are the hottest team in the league right now.
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith tweeted his reaction, and most fans are scratching their heads as they try to understand what Smith meant.
Due to this, there were a ton of reactions to Smith's reaction to the incident. Some fans trolled the former NBA champion.
As Smith tried to make his point, David West, his former teammate, gave insight into the problem at hand. He said that the video shouldn't have been made public and that the incident should only be addressed by the proper personnel within the team.
Should the Warriors suspend Draymond Green?
Draymond Green is clearly one of the best defensive players in the league right now. His importance to the Golden State Warriors is immeasurable, and no one on the team could replace him. But one downside of having Green on the roster is his sudden spurt of emotion towards certain situations.
His passion for the game often gets mistaken and misunderstood. That is why he gets to butt heads with most of his teammates. But that doesn't validate the suspension. However, when things get out of hand and Green steps out of line, a suspension might be the only solution.
Talking trash or arguing with a teammate is a normal day-to-day experience for NBA players. But Green's recent violent actions have turned him into somewhat of a villain. So far, there's been no clear description or reports about what Poole and Green were walking about during the practice. But it definitely set the four-time All-Star off.
If the organization decides to suspend Green, people are hopeful that it won't damage their core. Green has helped Golden State to four NBA championsips.