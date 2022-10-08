Fans troll JR Smith for his absurd tweet over Warriors’ teammate brawl - “What the f**k does that mean, Jr Smith?”, “this tweet is chaos lmao”

J.R. Smith's reaction to the video of the Golden State Warriors' practice altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green wasn't well received by most fans.

A few days ago, it was reported by major news outlets that Green and Poole had to get separated due to an altercation. It was revealed that Green threw a punch at Poole after going chest-to-chest against each other. It's still unclear what both players were arguing about that led to the scuffle.

Two days later, a video of the Warriors' practice was posted on Twitter by TMZ Sports. No one knows who leaked the footage. Due to this, the Warriors are the hottest team in the league right now.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith tweeted his reaction, and most fans are scratching their heads as they try to understand what Smith meant.

JR Smith @TheRealJRSmith Ain’t no way! Over a foul in practice… nahhh run me my fade. And y’all talking about it should have never got out is weird! So is it weird that y’all mad at the person for putting it out but yet when cops beat up prisoners in jail we want all the info! Can’t have it both ways. Ain’t no way! Over a foul in practice… nahhh run me my fade. And y’all talking about it should have never got out is weird! So is it weird that y’all mad at the person for putting it out but yet when cops beat up prisoners in jail we want all the info! Can’t have it both ways.

Due to this, there were a ton of reactions to Smith's reaction to the incident. Some fans trolled the former NBA champion.

What the fuck does that mean, Jr Smith?

this tweet is chaos lmao

NIGGA WHAT you lost me lmaoooo

JR do you have some videos you would like to show us?

Aye the comparison between a leaked basketball practice and prisoners being beat in prison by cops has me howling. Dawg I get wanting the truth out but WHAT

That's the analogy you wanna go with huh?

Scary world when we're relying on the Henny God for clear, concise thinking

what kinda comparison is that i thought you had a 4.0 GPA💀

Man's comparing NBA practice beef to actual injustice within the American system lmao

he called Draymond the police and JP a prisoner im crying

Man you gotta hand back that Diploma my brother

Just head back to the golf course my brother. Your analysis isn't warranted here. 😌

Second half of this tweet took a turn

What are you trying to say man

You threw hot soup at Damon Jones

As Smith tried to make his point, David West, his former teammate, gave insight into the problem at hand. He said that the video shouldn't have been made public and that the incident should only be addressed by the proper personnel within the team.

David West @D_West30 @TheRealJRSmith Now J.R. come on bro. You know this should not be public. If kept internally it's easier to work through the shit and get back on track. @TheRealJRSmith Now J.R. come on bro. You know this should not be public. If kept internally it's easier to work through the shit and get back on track.

Should the Warriors suspend Draymond Green?

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

Draymond Green is clearly one of the best defensive players in the league right now. His importance to the Golden State Warriors is immeasurable, and no one on the team could replace him. But one downside of having Green on the roster is his sudden spurt of emotion towards certain situations.

His passion for the game often gets mistaken and misunderstood. That is why he gets to butt heads with most of his teammates. But that doesn't validate the suspension. However, when things get out of hand and Green steps out of line, a suspension might be the only solution.

Talking trash or arguing with a teammate is a normal day-to-day experience for NBA players. But Green's recent violent actions have turned him into somewhat of a villain. So far, there's been no clear description or reports about what Poole and Green were walking about during the practice. But it definitely set the four-time All-Star off.

If the organization decides to suspend Green, people are hopeful that it won't damage their core. Green has helped Golden State to four NBA championsips.

