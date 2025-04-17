Fans troll Terry Rozier as embattled guard is named 'Least Valuable Player' ahead of Kyle Kuzma 

Although Terry Rozier and the Miami Heat are now set to face off with the Atlanta Hawks for a chance to secure the No. 8 seed in the NBA Playoffs, this season hasn't been a great one for Rozier individually.

In addition to seeing his averages dip across the board, the standout guard has been dealing with a federal investigation as well. Although the NBA, which worked with the FBI during their investigation, cleared Rozier of any wrongdoing, prosecutors are still investigating.

All of that compounded together has made for a tough season for Scary Terry, and as a result, Reddit NBA (r/nba) has named Rozier the league's least valuable player.

The annual poll conducted via the NBA subreddit saw Rozier go up against Kevin Huerter, Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Williams, and Jusuf Nurkic, with fans voting for their LVP in the comments.

Other fans agreed that Rozier simply hasn't been playing up to his full potential:

Last year's award notably went to Jordan Poole, while the year before, Will Barton was the recipient of Reddit's Least Valuable Player award.

Looking at Terry Rozier's stats this season as he and the Miami Heat look to clinch the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference

As previously mentioned, Terry Rozier's stats this season are down across the board. While the hope was that after playing just 31 games for Miami following a mid-season trade last year, he would be able to find his rhythm under coach Eric Spoelstra, that hasn't been the case.

Rozier has averaged 25.9 minutes per game this season and has played in 64 games for the Heat.

During that time, his scoring numbers have dropped from 16.4 points per game last season to 10.6 ppg this season. At the same time, his efficiency numbers have also plummeted, with Scary Terry going from a 37.1% 3-point shooter last season to a 29.5% 3-point shooter this season, his worst 3pt% since his rookie year.

Additionally, he's shooting just 39.1% from the field, his lowest average since the 2018-19 season.

In the final game of the regular season, Terry Rozier shot just 1-9 from the floor and 0-4 from downtown, marking the third straight game where he failed to convert from beyond the arc.

