Fans turn in hilarious reactions to Victor Wenbanyama’s monster game - “We’re about to witness the nastiest tanking sports has ever seen”, “There’s no way Víctor Wenbanyama isn’t a created player on 2k”

2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wenbanyama garnered a lot of attention with his dazzling display against the G League Ignite team in a recent game. Fans sent in their awestruck reactions to the talented youngster following his dominant performance.
Victor Wenbanyama is widely regarded as a unicorn in the upcoming NBA draft. Standing at roughly 7'4" at the age of 18, Wenbanyama is a giant. However, what's impressive about the French star happens to be his unique skillset.
While his immense size and 8'0" wingspan strike awe into any scout, he dazzles with his overall athleticism. With tremendous mobility and athleticism at his size, the 18-year old has also displayed tremendous shooting ability.
The overall potential he has to offer is hard to believe. However, Wenbanyama appears to be a rare talent. The talent was put on display recently when he faced off against another draft prospect, Scoot Henderson, in a game.
Wenbanyama, playing alongside his professional team Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, went head to head against Henderson and the G League Ignite team.
With the 7'5" big man displaying his skillset against the Ignite squad, fans couldn't resist reacting to the game. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
Needless to say, fans were in awe of Victor Wenbanyama. Having scored 37 points for the game while shooting 7-11 from beyond the arc, the 18-year old dazzled spectators around the world.
However, Wenbanyama's performance was for naught as the Ignite eventually came away with the win. Led by Scoot Henderson, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds and nine assists, the Ignite beat Metropolitans 92 with a scoreline of 122-115.
Victor Wenbanyama and Scoot Henderson shine as prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft
The two top prospects of the 2023 Draft duked it out against one another in an exhibition game. Although Victor Wenbanyama had a more impressive performance, Scoot Henderson and the Ignite squad came away with the win.
Both players displayed immense potential as top prospects for the draft next season. At this stage, Wenbanyama remains likely to be drafted as the first overall pick while Henderson comes in at second.
Wenbanyama has displayed the ability to adapt to the game at the next level. While his frame and skillset show a lot of promise, the French star also boasts solid defensive chops and basketball IQ. This could boost his development exponentially once he makes his way to the NBA.
A major concern with regards to Wenbanyama remains his weight and strength. At 7'4", he has a skinny frame, which he is unlikely to build out of. However, much like Kristaps Porzingis, there is a lot of room for the youngster to fill out and get stronger.
With teams such as the Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs eyeing the 18-year old in the draft, it will be interesting to see how Wenbanyama fares in the NBA.