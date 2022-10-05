Fans turn in hilarious reactions to Victor Wenbanyama’s monster game - “We’re about to witness the nastiest tanking sports has ever seen”, “There’s no way Víctor Wenbanyama isn’t a created player on 2k”

2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wenbanyama garnered a lot of attention with his dazzling display against the G League Ignite team in a recent game. Fans sent in their awestruck reactions to the talented youngster following his dominant performance.

Victor Wenbanyama is widely regarded as a unicorn in the upcoming NBA draft. Standing at roughly 7'4" at the age of 18, Wenbanyama is a giant. However, what's impressive about the French star happens to be his unique skillset.

While his immense size and 8'0" wingspan strike awe into any scout, he dazzles with his overall athleticism. With tremendous mobility and athleticism at his size, the 18-year old has also displayed tremendous shooting ability.

The overall potential he has to offer is hard to believe. However, Wenbanyama appears to be a rare talent. The talent was put on display recently when he faced off against another draft prospect, Scoot Henderson, in a game.

Wenbanyama, playing alongside his professional team Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, went head to head against Henderson and the G League Ignite team.

With the 7'5" big man displaying his skillset against the Ignite squad, fans couldn't resist reacting to the game. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Bryson🐻 @BrysonWright3 There’s no way Victor Wenbanyama isn’t a created player on 2k. There’s no way Victor Wenbanyama isn’t a created player on 2k. https://t.co/zSqYxJwV2w

Bryson🐻 @BrysonWright3 Yeah Victor Wenbanyama got it. Dude looks like the 2k demigods they took out the game in 2016 Yeah Victor Wenbanyama got it. Dude looks like the 2k demigods they took out the game in 2016

Aaron⚡️ @aaron_jcm Nah I need Victor Wenbanyama on my basketball team. I cannot deal with playing against this man for the next 15 years. Nah I need Victor Wenbanyama on my basketball team. I cannot deal with playing against this man for the next 15 years.

Ryan Draper @rdraper98 Can’t wait to sell this ticket for a million bucks when victor wenbanyama wins his 13th nba title Can’t wait to sell this ticket for a million bucks when victor wenbanyama wins his 13th nba title https://t.co/5PAFUpWbWR

Luka Parsons @JadenHardyStan Victor wenbanyama is everything Kristaps porzingis was supposed to be Victor wenbanyama is everything Kristaps porzingis was supposed to be

Victor Wenbanyama is worth every single draft pick the Jazz acquired.



By himself. Victor Wenbanyama is worth every single draft pick the Jazz acquired.By himself.

Tyler Welling @TylerWelling Tank....trade them all. 1 bucket and I'm convinced the Jazz need to do whatever it takes to get Victor Wenbanyama. Tank....trade them all. 1 bucket and I'm convinced the Jazz need to do whatever it takes to get Victor Wenbanyama.

bully maguire @PyanRyan Victor Wenbanyama is a cheat code Victor Wenbanyama is a cheat code https://t.co/CaWXawb4ZQ

Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20 no what in the hell is Victor Wembanyama no what in the hell is Victor Wembanyama https://t.co/TPvwRyCPS9

Darren Sharp @darrenmsharp @stevejones20 So that is the wildest thing I have ever seen @stevejones20 So that is the wildest thing I have ever seen

𝑺𝒐𝒂𝒑 @NBASoap @DraftExpress @wojespn Truly a once in a lifetime kind of player @DraftExpress @wojespn Truly a once in a lifetime kind of player

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Adam Silver: “I don’t want anybody tanking for Victor Wembanyama!”



NBA Teams: Adam Silver: “I don’t want anybody tanking for Victor Wembanyama!”NBA Teams: https://t.co/xVNIaWKl23

Needless to say, fans were in awe of Victor Wenbanyama. Having scored 37 points for the game while shooting 7-11 from beyond the arc, the 18-year old dazzled spectators around the world.

However, Wenbanyama's performance was for naught as the Ignite eventually came away with the win. Led by Scoot Henderson, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds and nine assists, the Ignite beat Metropolitans 92 with a scoreline of 122-115.

Victor Wenbanyama and Scoot Henderson shine as prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft

Victor Wenbanyama defends against Scoot Henderson [Source: Yahoo! Sports]

The two top prospects of the 2023 Draft duked it out against one another in an exhibition game. Although Victor Wenbanyama had a more impressive performance, Scoot Henderson and the Ignite squad came away with the win.

Both players displayed immense potential as top prospects for the draft next season. At this stage, Wenbanyama remains likely to be drafted as the first overall pick while Henderson comes in at second.

Wenbanyama has displayed the ability to adapt to the game at the next level. While his frame and skillset show a lot of promise, the French star also boasts solid defensive chops and basketball IQ. This could boost his development exponentially once he makes his way to the NBA.

A major concern with regards to Wenbanyama remains his weight and strength. At 7'4", he has a skinny frame, which he is unlikely to build out of. However, much like Kristaps Porzingis, there is a lot of room for the youngster to fill out and get stronger.

With teams such as the Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs eyeing the 18-year old in the draft, it will be interesting to see how Wenbanyama fares in the NBA.

