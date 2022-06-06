"Why is Draymond constantly being an a**hole", "Udoka calling the refs b**ch a** ni**as", "That dutt a** mulatto Klay Thompson really believed he belonged in the top 75" - Fans utterly divided after tense Game 2 in Finals as Draymond Green apparently escapes ejection

The Golden State Warriors bounced back in Sunday's Game 2 contest of the NBA Finals to even the series against the Boston Celtics.
Steph Curry produced a stellar all-round performance to lead the Dubs to a 107-88 blowout win. Steve Kerr's men put in an excellent shift defensively, limiting the Celtics to only 37.5% shooting on the night.
NBA Worlds shows no remorse in trolling the Boston Celtics following Game 2 loss
The Boston Celtics' win in Game 1 bolstered their stocks as the favorites to win the NBA championship this year. However, Game 2 may have changed that narrative drastically.
Boston struggled to cope with the Warriors' physicality on defense, leading to them committing 18 turnovers. All credit goes to Golden State as they made 15 steals during the contest. The Celtics were mocked relentlessly after the game online.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Marcus Smart and Al Horford were the most disappointing performers during the game. The duo combined for four points on two of ten shooting from the floor. The duo received plenty of flak after the loss.
Boston fans show no mercy to referees as they go easy on Draymond Green
One of the major talking points after the match was Draymond Green escaping a possible ejection. The Warriors forward had already issued a technical when he tangled with Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown late in the second quarter, which led to an altercation.
It seemed like the referees could've issued a double-technical on the players, but they avoided calling it as Draymond would've been tossed out of the game. Coach Ime Udoka was also issued a technical later on as frustrations boiled over. Here's how Celtics' supporters reacted to the officiating:
Klay Thompson gets brutally mocked for his off-shooting night
The Golden State Warriors won Game 2, but Klay Thompson had an off-shooting night. Thompson made questionable shots throughout the contest and missed wide-open opportunities on several occasions, especially in the first half.
He finished with 11 points, shooting a dismal four of 19 from the field, including one of eight from 3-point range. Klay made only one shot in the entire first half.
Steph Curry does it all to help Golden State level the series against Boston
Steph Curry had himself a game against the Boston Celtics. He was a point shy of recording another 30-piece performance, scoring 29 on the night. Curry also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Every time the game got away from the Warriors' grasp, the two-time NBA MVP stopped the bleeding with some crucial shots and defensive plays.
Fans made sure they gave the Finals MVP favorite his flowers for his remarkable all-round performance in Game 2.
