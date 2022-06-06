"Why is Draymond constantly being an a**hole", "Udoka calling the refs b**ch a** ni**as", "That dutt a** mulatto Klay Thompson really believed he belonged in the top 75" - Fans utterly divided after tense Game 2 in Finals as Draymond Green apparently escapes ejection

The Golden State Warriors bounced back in Sunday's Game 2 contest of the NBA Finals to even the series against the Boston Celtics.

Steph Curry produced a stellar all-round performance to lead the Dubs to a 107-88 blowout win. Steve Kerr's men put in an excellent shift defensively, limiting the Celtics to only 37.5% shooting on the night.

NBA Worlds shows no remorse in trolling the Boston Celtics following Game 2 loss

The Boston Celtics' win in Game 1 bolstered their stocks as the favorites to win the NBA championship this year. However, Game 2 may have changed that narrative drastically.

Boston struggled to cope with the Warriors' physicality on defense, leading to them committing 18 turnovers. All credit goes to Golden State as they made 15 steals during the contest. The Celtics were mocked relentlessly after the game online.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Ahmed🇸🇴 @big_business_ Austin @AE_Edwards3 I don't want to see no more Jayson/Kobe comparisons or infatuation with his idolization. Blatant disrespect to Mamba. Tatum is not "HIM" I don't want to see no more Jayson/Kobe comparisons or infatuation with his idolization. Blatant disrespect to Mamba. Tatum is not "HIM" I know Celtics getting washed but didn't Tatum have 30 tonight ?? I think it was all around trash effort twitter.com/AE_Edwards3/st… I know Celtics getting washed but didn't Tatum have 30 tonight ?? I think it was all around trash effort twitter.com/AE_Edwards3/st…

The 617 @The617_ Celtics game 2 highlights Celtics game 2 highlights https://t.co/OVkyIdtbLW

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Warriors to the Celtics in the fourth quarter Warriors to the Celtics in the fourth quarter https://t.co/ZAvvDonz4b

Marcus Smart and Al Horford were the most disappointing performers during the game. The duo combined for four points on two of ten shooting from the floor. The duo received plenty of flak after the loss.

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking I can’t think of one positive thing Marcus smart has done on the offensive side of the ball today with all due respect I can’t think of one positive thing Marcus smart has done on the offensive side of the ball today with all due respect

NBA Memes @NBAMemes After a solid Game 1 performance, Al Horford is back to his old self tonight After a solid Game 1 performance, Al Horford is back to his old self tonight 😂 https://t.co/jtDk9bu1vV

RB @RyB_311 Al Horford Chris Paul

🤝

Falling off for no reason after their birthday Al Horford Chris Paul 🤝Falling off for no reason after their birthday

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Horford is at the rim with Curry guarding him and he tries a handoff. WTF Horford is at the rim with Curry guarding him and he tries a handoff. WTF

Boston fans show no mercy to referees as they go easy on Draymond Green

One of the major talking points after the match was Draymond Green escaping a possible ejection. The Warriors forward had already issued a technical when he tangled with Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown late in the second quarter, which led to an altercation.

It seemed like the referees could've issued a double-technical on the players, but they avoided calling it as Draymond would've been tossed out of the game. Coach Ime Udoka was also issued a technical later on as frustrations boiled over. Here's how Celtics' supporters reacted to the officiating:

Ahmed🇸🇴 @big_business_ Udoka calling the refs bitch ass niggas Udoka calling the refs bitch ass niggas 😭😭😭

Boston Diehards @Boston_Diehards Why is Draymond constantly being an asshole Why is Draymond constantly being an asshole

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Draymond after the refs didn’t give him his 2nd tech Draymond after the refs didn’t give him his 2nd tech https://t.co/YMDBbzzy1J

Anna Horford @AnnaHorford If Draymond can’t outplay an opponent, he simply resorts to playing dirty 🤮 If Draymond can’t outplay an opponent, he simply resorts to playing dirty 🤮

nick wright @getnickwright All playoffs long Draymond has been paying this 1 free throw tax to get a technical early and then just have carte blanche to act however he wants the rest of the game. I've been talking about it for weeks, but until the refs change how they officiate him, it's very smart by him. All playoffs long Draymond has been paying this 1 free throw tax to get a technical early and then just have carte blanche to act however he wants the rest of the game. I've been talking about it for weeks, but until the refs change how they officiate him, it's very smart by him.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Draymond can get away with murder after getting his first tech Draymond can get away with murder after getting his first tech 😂😂

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking Draymond getting rewarded for playing football with all due respect Draymond getting rewarded for playing football with all due respect

Klay Thompson gets brutally mocked for his off-shooting night

The Golden State Warriors won Game 2, but Klay Thompson had an off-shooting night. Thompson made questionable shots throughout the contest and missed wide-open opportunities on several occasions, especially in the first half.

He finished with 11 points, shooting a dismal four of 19 from the field, including one of eight from 3-point range. Klay made only one shot in the entire first half.

👹 @Nocapguc That dutt ass mulatto klay thompson really believed he belonged in the top 75 lmao what a funny ass nigga That dutt ass mulatto klay thompson really believed he belonged in the top 75 lmao what a funny ass nigga

Anthony @OMGItsBirdman Klay before the game Klay before the game https://t.co/11VBKlqoDg

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ Klay Thompson shooting the ball tonight Klay Thompson shooting the ball tonight https://t.co/49FHk9Aztz

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking I see no difference between 2017 JR and current klay with all due respect I see no difference between 2017 JR and current klay with all due respect

O🅿️timistic Dubs fan @GoIdenState It’s a sweep if Klay and Poole continue playing like this. Fucking brick bros It’s a sweep if Klay and Poole continue playing like this. Fucking brick bros

Steph Curry does it all to help Golden State level the series against Boston

Steph Curry had himself a game against the Boston Celtics. He was a point shy of recording another 30-piece performance, scoring 29 on the night. Curry also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Every time the game got away from the Warriors' grasp, the two-time NBA MVP stopped the bleeding with some crucial shots and defensive plays.

Fans made sure they gave the Finals MVP favorite his flowers for his remarkable all-round performance in Game 2.

Grant Liffmann @GrantLiffmann Steph Curry is working his ass off on defense Steph Curry is working his ass off on defense

Guru @DrGuru_ We gonna talk about Steph Curry’s defense tonight? We gonna talk about Steph Curry’s defense tonight?

Jim Park🏀🌌 @Sheridanblog Did you see that shutdown defense from Curry in Q3? Appreciate that man. Did you see that shutdown defense from Curry in Q3? Appreciate that man.

