Kyle Kuzma has thrived in Washington following his trade from the LA Lakers that brought Russell Westbrook to Hollywood. He has become one of the Wizards’ key players and has become one of the hottest names linked to the Lakers.

After dropping 40 points in the Wizards’ 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks, NBA fans couldn’t hold back their trolling of the Lakers:

“Lebron was holding him back”

“BETTER THAN LUKA”

In three seasons as LeBron James’ teammate, Kyle Kuzma averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He also made 44.7% of his shots, including 32.7% from deep.

In his first two years with the LA Lakers, it seemed like Kuzma would become one of the team’s emerging stars. It didn’t work out that way as his production across the board significantly dropped with the arrival of Anthony Davis in the summer of 2019.

Before the Lakers traded for Davis, Kuzma averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. In two seasons with AD in the lineup, his numbers dropped to 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

He was shipped to the Washington Wizards along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and a first-round draft pick for Westbrook the following season.

While Westbrook struggled to fit around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma flourished in Washington. With Bradley Beal struggling with injuries and Kristaps Porzingis acclimating to the Wizards after a trade from the Dallas Mavericks, Kuzma became Washington’s best player.

As good as he has become, though, he’s obviously nowhere near Luka Doncic’s league. LA Lakers fans are probably just desperate for any kind of help to turn their team into a legitimate title contender.

Kyle Kuzma has also sent not-so-subtle messages that he wants to reunite with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in LA. Back in December 2022, he tweeted this:

“Nothing like getting off the plane and that California breeze hit you”

kuz @kylekuzma Nothing like getting off the plane and that California breeze hit you Nothing like getting off the plane and that California breeze hit you 🌴

The trade deadline is roughly a month away. LA Lakers fans will certainly keep an eye on where the forward will be after Feb. 15.

Will the LA Lakers swing a trade for Kyle Kuzma?

Kyla Kuzma is getting paid $13 million in what could be his last campaign with the Washington Wizards. He has repeatedly told the media that he will be opting out of his current contract, which will make him an unrestricted free agent next season.

The versatile forward has also reiterated that he will not be asking the Wizards to trade him as that would be very “immature.” But if Washington does put him on the trade block to get something in return, the LA Lakers could come calling.

The Wizards will likely ask for one of the LA Lakers’ two-coveted future first-round draft picks. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has insisted since the start of the season that they will be very smart when it comes to those picks.

In the offseason, they were only willing to part with those picks only for Donovan Mitchell or Kyrie Irving. Washington, though, doesn't want to lose Kyle Kuzma for free and could be intrigued by a variety of trade offers from the Lakers.

Poll : 0 votes