The Dallas Mavericks have a new franchise player: Anthony Davis. The big man has officially arrived in town after the shocking Luka Doncic trade.

It didn't take long for Davis to make headlines for the most ironic reasons. Shortly after his arrival, he went to a Smashburger and posed for a now-viral photo with a fan. Fans quickly caught on to the irony of the situation, and it wasn't long before social media exploded with jokes in the comment section.

"Fast food. Trade him," one fan said.

"Haha. lmao. you think ad wanna leave la and play in a football preaching town? hopefully he keep doing this sh*t :-))) wouldnt it be ironic if he could stay injured the whole season :-)))," another fan said.

"Bro will be gone before we win a championship," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"Don't let Nico see this," one fan said.

"AD has always had a bad diet," another fan said.

"Nico just saw him eating and hit the trade finder button," a fan said.

Reports claim that the Mavericks were worried about Luka Doncic's conditioning, work ethic, and eating habits, so watching Anthony Davis at a fast-food joint just a couple of days after trading for him is as ironic as it is hilarious.

The Lakers had doubts about Anthony Davis' character

This trade took the NBA world by surprise. The Lakers seemed to be more than content with Davis, but getting an opportunity to land a superstar who also happens to be six years younger is enticing.

More than that, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Lakers also had doubts about whether Davis could be their primary scorer and face of the franchise in the post-LeBron James era:

“Let’s go back to that key word for a moment: alpha. While Davis had no shortage of fans within the Lakers’ walls, there was also a strong sense that he wasn’t ‘1-A’ material. League sources say there were concerns about his durability and availability and a belief that he could never truly be counted on as a top option in the future,” reported Stein.

Davis is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the best two-way players of all time. Then again, he's also been fairly inconsistent at times, and struggled to get the New Orleans Pelicans deep into the playoffs before he arrived in Los Angeles.

Now, Anthony Davis will get to pursue another championship with another star sidekick like Kyrie Irving, and the Lakers will get someone to build around for years to come.

