  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Nikola Jokic
  • "Fastest he ran in his entire life": Fans stunned as Nikola Jokic puts his speed to test against bullet train in China

"Fastest he ran in his entire life": Fans stunned as Nikola Jokic puts his speed to test against bullet train in China

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Jul 22, 2025 01:36 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn

Nikola Jokic was spotted racing against a bullet train in China. Jokic is one of the biggest stars in the NBA today. However, "The Joker" is also notorious for being a slow player. While he may be unstoppable on the hardwood, his movements are ironically slow and supposedly easy to defend.

Ad

Jokic is seemingly aware of his weaknesses and decided to put his speed to the test in China. Fans in the area noticed the Denver Nuggets star's antics and captured the hilarious moment, which has since gone viral on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's what some fans said on Instagram:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The fastest he has ran in his entire life," one said.
"If I saw that man running full speed at me I’d say my final prayers," another said.
"he really waited for the train to catch up and still won what a goat 😂," one wrote.
"Bro ran faster here than in the NBA," another said.
Ad
"Damn he plays sluggishly in NBA yet here he runs fast lol," another wrote.
"This made him look even more special," another said.
NBA fan reactions on Instagram via @courtsidebuzzig
NBA fan reactions on Instagram via @courtsidebuzzig

Nikola Jokic still set on winning title in Denver despite not signing contract extension

Nikola Jokic is the biggest attraction in Denver at the moment. He helped the Nuggets bring home their first NBA title in history in 2023 while notching three MVP seasons with the team. However, what surprises many at the moment is the fact that Jokic is yet to sign an extension.

Ad

Some have speculated it could be due to the release of his former head coach, Michael Malone. Others think that it could be because of mismanagement within the organization. With rumors circulating about Nikola Jokic's future, it seems that the Joker himself is still set on helping the Nuggets win another title.

During his trip to China, he was interviewed by his partnership brand, 361, over the weekend and revealed his goals for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season.

Ad
“I mean, of course the full force goal is always a championship, to bring this trophy back,” Jokic said. “I think we have a chance, we have a good team, now it’s up to us to make a good chemistry and try to win as much, as many games as possible."

For now, all we can do is wait and see how the Denver Nuggets' season unfolds and what Nikola Jokic decides for the future of his career.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications