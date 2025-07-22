"Fastest he ran in his entire life": Fans stunned as Nikola Jokic puts his speed to test against bullet train in China

Nikola Jokic was spotted racing against a bullet train in China. Jokic is one of the biggest stars in the NBA today. However, &quot;The Joker&quot; is also notorious for being a slow player. While he may be unstoppable on the hardwood, his movements are ironically slow and supposedly easy to defend.Jokic is seemingly aware of his weaknesses and decided to put his speed to the test in China. Fans in the area noticed the Denver Nuggets star's antics and captured the hilarious moment, which has since gone viral on social media. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's what some fans said on Instagram:&quot;The fastest he has ran in his entire life,&quot; one said.&quot;If I saw that man running full speed at me I’d say my final prayers,&quot; another said.&quot;he really waited for the train to catch up and still won what a goat 😂,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Bro ran faster here than in the NBA,&quot; another said.&quot;Damn he plays sluggishly in NBA yet here he runs fast lol,&quot; another wrote.&quot;This made him look even more special,&quot; another said.NBA fan reactions on Instagram via @courtsidebuzzigNikola Jokic still set on winning title in Denver despite not signing contract extensionNikola Jokic is the biggest attraction in Denver at the moment. He helped the Nuggets bring home their first NBA title in history in 2023 while notching three MVP seasons with the team. However, what surprises many at the moment is the fact that Jokic is yet to sign an extension.Some have speculated it could be due to the release of his former head coach, Michael Malone. Others think that it could be because of mismanagement within the organization. With rumors circulating about Nikola Jokic's future, it seems that the Joker himself is still set on helping the Nuggets win another title.During his trip to China, he was interviewed by his partnership brand, 361, over the weekend and revealed his goals for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season.“I mean, of course the full force goal is always a championship, to bring this trophy back,” Jokic said. “I think we have a chance, we have a good team, now it’s up to us to make a good chemistry and try to win as much, as many games as possible.&quot;For now, all we can do is wait and see how the Denver Nuggets' season unfolds and what Nikola Jokic decides for the future of his career.