"Fat-headed point guard was flopping": Josh Hart amusingly blames Jalen Brunson for falling short of 20 rebounds

Before Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart reunited as teammates last season, Hart started the 2022-23 season as part of the Portland Trail Blazers. Against the New York Knicks on Nov, 25, 2022, Hart grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds. His efforts on defense helped the Blazers beat the Knicks 132-129.

However, it appears that Hart should've grabbed 20 rebounds that night. Hart went on social media to repost a video of him securing 19 boards for the Blazers. The Knicks guard humorously called out his buddy Jalen Brunson for flopping too much, which could've been the reason why he was deprived of 20 boards.

Hart tweeted:

"Should have been 20, but a fat headed point guard was flopping"

Expand Tweet

Looking back at Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's time as teammates at Villanova University

Brunson and Hart playing for Villanova

Before reuniting in the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart share a significant history, thanks to their time at Villanova University, where they played pivotal roles in leading the Wildcats to NCAA success.

Their camaraderie and on-court partnership created an enduring legacy in Villanova's basketball program. Brunson, a poised and talented point guard, enrolled at Villanova in 2015 and made an immediate impact on the hardwood.

His presence became significant for the Wildcats' triumphant 2016 NCAA Championship squad, highlighting his excellent ability to read the court, exhibiting leadership and delivering crucial plays.

Meanwhile, Hart, a versatile and determined guard, played a pivotal role for Villanova from his freshman season. His unwavering commitment and sheer determination rendered him an invaluable contributor to the team. His exceptional plays and leadership were pivotal in clinching the 2016 NCAA title alongside Brunson.

Thanks to their collective efforts and teamwork, the duo forged a strong bond on and off the court, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence. Both Brunson and Hart epitomized Villanova's winning culture, displaying remarkable skills, leadership qualities and a relentless pursuit of success.

While Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart may have gone their separate ways when they entered the NBA, they eventually found themselves playing together again with the New York Knicks in the second half of the 2022-23 season. It must've been a full-circle moment for the two former Villanova Wildcat stars.