Fat Joe recruits Draymond Green to Terror Squad citing 'bad temper': "I want to give him TS chain bad"

Draymond Green is suspended for the second time this season after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a clash with the Phoenix Suns this month. That saw the four-time NBA champion land in hot water, as fans, analysts and peers criticized his actions. Nevertheless, Fat Joe has said that he's a fan of Green.

The rap group was established in the late 90s, thanks to Fat Joe, who united several big names in hip hop under one banner for a song. The reception was so positive that the group ended up releasing an album together before the death of Big Pun.

While the group hasn't released an album since 2004, when they release True Story, Fat Joe wants Green to have a Terror Squad chain. In a live video for social media, Joe said:

"I'm also convinced that Draymond Green is Terror Squad. I want to give him a TS chain bad. Because he's the terror squad. He's the man. Draymond Green is in terror squad.

"He's terror squad. He's suspended, but he might get some new shines. I might have to pull up on him and give him some shines."

Looking at Draymond Green's suspension and potential return

For Draymond Green, the altercation with Jusuf Nurkic was the latest in a long line of controversial infractions. Fans may recall that before the start of last season, the four-time champ dropped his teammate Jordan Poole with a punch. Fast forward to late in the season, Green was criticzed for kicking Herb Jones in the face.

In the playoffs, he kept rolling, stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest in the Warriors' series with the Kings and earning a suspension. This season, he wasted little time to land in hot water again, serving a five-game suspension for choking Rudy Gobert.

Following his latest incident, the league stepped in to hit the longtime vet with an indefinite suspension as he seeks help and works on himself. According to The Athletic, Green is expected to miss three weeks, which will be about a dozen games.

With the Golden State Warriors in 11th place in the West with a 12-14 record, they need to win to remain afloat in Green's absence. The Warriors are on a two-game win streak, beating the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers in thrillers.

With their sights set on winning another NBA title, the Warriors will have to find some sort of a rhythm if they hope to surge into playoff contention.