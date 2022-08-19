“New York has answered” — Fat Joe says the New York Knicks fans want to see 3x All-Star play for their team

The New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz recently re-engaged in talks to sign Donavan Mitchell. While there has been no positive outcome surrounding the trade at the moment, the Knicks are being perceived as the frontrunners to land Mitchell.

The three-time NBA All-Star made a guest appearance at the Rucker Park Streetball championship game. Also present was popular New York City-based rapper Fat Joe. In an interview with Fox News, the platinum-record holding rapper expressed his desire for the Knicks to acquire Mitchell.

He stated that the people of New York want the guard to become a Knick. He gestured toward the crowd at the park, stating that they all came out for the Spider, as he is popularly called.

“If only he could become a Knick. New York has answered," the rapper said. "They want Donovan Mitchell to be a Knick. You see the people. They out here."

Joe has been a self-proclaimed die-hard fan of the Knicks. He has been attributed to having played a huge role in the franchise signing Amar’e Stoudemire in 2010. He can be found on most game nights at courtside, cheering on the Knicks.

James Dolan debunks rumors of selling the New York Knicks

James Dolan during an NBA Summer League game.

Reports had earlier suggested that New York Knicks owner James Dolan might sell the Knicks or the New York Rangers. The prediction was made by investment analyst Jonathan Boyar. His prediction hinged on the new MSG concert venue opening in Las Vegas next year.

“We think it’s likely that after that is done, James Dolan, who controls the company, will sell the teams,” the MSG analyst told CNBC that Knicks and Rangers parent MSG Sports is likely to sell after Vegas concert venue MSG Sphere is completed next year.

An MSG rep, however, debunked the speculation, stating that there are no plans to sell either of the franchises. Dolan also responded to the rumor while he was leaving a friend's birthday party in West Hollywood. He laughed and said "no" when he was asked about the rumors.

TMZ @TMZ James Dolan laughed off the idea of selling the New York Knicks. tmz.com/2022/08/19/kni… James Dolan laughed off the idea of selling the New York Knicks. tmz.com/2022/08/19/kni…

