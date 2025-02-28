"Father should be ashamed" - NBA fans react to fan who sold Victor Wembanyama's jersey for $73,000 suffering from 'seller's remorse'

Victor Wembanyama has made it a habit to interact with fans after his games. However, one of those interactions kicked off a controversial saga where a fan's father who sold Victor Wembanyama's gift to his son is trying to undo the sale amid severe backlash on social media.

After leading the San Antonio Spurs to a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 27, Victor Wembanyama traded his game-worn jersey with a young fan. But he didn't have the jersey for very long, as his father decided to put the jersey up for auction, ultimately netting $73,000 for it last week. Now, though, the father is trying to get the jersey back.

According to Front Office Sports, the father, Frankie Desideri Jr., filed a petition to stop the sale in a New York court on Monday, but his request was denied on Thursday. The auction house responded Wednesday in court, saying Desideri is “apparently experiencing seller’s remorse.”

When news was released that the jersey was going to be put up for auction, NBA fans reacted harshly towards the father, accusing him of robbing his son of a once-in-a-lifetime memento. The father allegedly responded to the criticism, claiming that the money was going to be donated to help the people suffering from wildfires in California.

Upon hearing this latest development, fans are up in arms, letting their voices be heard on the father's attempts to back out of the deal.

"Father should be ashamed of himself," one fan said.

"That money gon go but the memories and that moment would’ve lasted a lifetime," said one fan.

"When that kid finds out that his dad sold a signed and worn Wemby jersey for $73K. I will not feel bad for that father when the day comes," commented another.

"Should’ve let the kid keep it. Could’ve had generational wealth when he turns 18," one fan claimed, speaking to Wembanyama's popularity.

A few commenters took to the father's defense, however, trying to justify his decision to the masses.

"Any logical person should have sold that. Put that 74k in a 529 college plan and little man is set for anything in 10 years. Alternatively, pops could have put it in an index fund in a brokerage account and let it sit for 15 years and get his son his first house," said one fan.

"He legit did nothing wrong lmaoo get ya money bro," said another in support.

Victor Wembanyama rookie card sells for record price

Victor Wembanyama's jersey wasn't the only thing that went on auction last Saturday. Wemby rookie card also sold for a record price of $860,100.

A 2023 Panini Prizm Nebula Choice 1/1 card topped the previous record for a Wemby rookie card, a 2023 Prizm Black Shimmer 1/1 card, which sold for $516,000 last year.

The auction of Victor Wembanyama memorabilia comes days after the news that he was shut down due to blood clots in his shoulder.

The Spurs announced they plan to exercise extreme caution surrounding Victor Wembanyama's recovery and are targeting a return sometime next season.

