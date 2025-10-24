FBI Lists 4 Major La Cosa Nostra Families Ties with NBA Players Leading to Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups’ Arrests

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and the Portland Trail Blazers head coach, Chauncey Billups, were among 34 people arrested on Wednesday in relation to a federal investigation. The FBI took both into custody, linking them to four major La Cosa Nostra families in connection with illegal sports betting and gambling operations.
According to authorities, the defendants were taken into custody on charges stemming from two separate cases. The investigation reportedly involves four of New York’s five infamous crime families, the Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, and Genovese organizations, who were allegedly part of the illegal scheme.
Six people, including Rozier, are reportedly indicted in relation to the first case, in which players allegedly faked injuries to influence betting odds. Reports suggest the guard was arrested for faking an injury during his time with the Hornets in 2023, during which approximately $200,000 was wagered across multiple sportsbooks on the prop bet.
On the other hand, Chauncey Billups was arrested in relation to a second case related to illegal poker games and involved four of the five crime families in New York. According to the FBI, the scheme rigged illegal poker games with Billups acting as a"face card," a recognizable figure used to lure wealthy victims into what were essentially scams.
Reports claimed the mob used "very sophisticated" technology to rig these games, including modified shuffling machines and specialized contact lenses and eyeglasses that could read pre-marked cards. The scheme reportedly generated millions of dollars, with games hosted at upscale locations across the Hamptons, Las Vegas, Miami, and Manhattan.
Both Billups and Rozier were arrested on Wednesday after their respective games and are expected to show up in a Brooklyn court on a later date.
NBA releases statement regarding the arrests of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier
The NBA world was left shocked by the arrests of Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier on Wednesday, linking them to an illegal sports gambling scheme. Rozier was taken into custody at a hotel in Orlando after the Heat's game against the Magic, while Billups was arrested in Portland.
Following their arrests, the NBA released a statement claiming that both Rozier and Billups were being placed on "immediate leave."
"We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today," the league said. "Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities."
Both men will be cooperating with the authorities during the investigation and are expected to be prosecuted in a Brooklyn, New York, court at a later date.
