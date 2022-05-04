"Fearless, that's the adjective...that is elite shot-making, that is elite creativity" - Former NBA sharpshooter lauds Ja Morant for sublime 47-point effort against Warriors

Ja Morant became only the third player in NBA history to put up multiple 45-point games in the playoffs before turning 23.

His efforts pushed the Memphis Grizzlies past the Golden State Warriors, 106-101, to take Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals. The series is now tied at one apiece and moves to the Bay Area.

The Golden State Warriors made a late push in the second half and Jaren Jackson Jr. fouled out early in the fourth quarter. However, Morant put the Grizzlies on his back and scored 18 of his 47 points in the final 12 minutes.

JJ Redick, on ESPN's "Get Up," applauded Ja Morant's performance and the skill with which he scored, stating:

"Fearless, that's the adjective. Look, he's at the top of the league in points in the paint, he's a six-foot-one, 170 pound guard, he lines you up, he uses his quickness, that drop-dribble-spin to the floater he had (last night), like that is elite shot-making, that is elite creativity."

Tuesday marked Morant's second 47-point game in the playoffs. His first such performance came against the Utah Jazz in the first-round last year. Morant has averaged 40.5/8.5/9 in the last two games.

Ja Morant did all he could to lead the Grizzlies past the Warriors, but GSW still has the upper hand

While the Grizzlies might have rejoiced in the heroics of Morant's performance, it is hard to overlook two things. First, the Warriors had an incredibly poor shooting night, converting just seven of their 38 three-point shots. Second, a lot of those missed threes were great looks.

A close game, despite an incredibly poor shooting night, does raise some questions about Memphis' defense. However, by no measure does this discredit them.

The box score indicated that 37 of the 38 attempted threes by the Warriors were contested, but plenty of those close-outs were done poorly. Not to mention the absence of Gary Payton II, Morant's designated defender.

Morant left it all on the floor, but the Grizzlies still would've lost the game had Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made their open looks.

Morant needs pieces around him that can defend and score at a steady rate throughout the game. Ja Morant putting up 50-point performances in every other game just isn't enough for the Grizzlies to contend for a championship.

