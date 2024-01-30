"Fed up with Giannis already" - Damian Lillard getting honored by Adidas in Portland sparks rumors of his return to Trail Blazers

After playing in 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard will be playing against his former team on Wednesday night at Portland's Moda Center. Aside from Adidas naming their Portland headquarters gymnasium court after him, Lillard talked about feeling emotional in his return while not ruling out a possible reunion with Portland in the future, as per The Oregonian's Aaron Fentress.

Lillard became a household name in the NBA during his time with the Portland Trail Blazers. Estbablishing his place among the league's stars and turning the franchise around for the better in the process. However, his time in Portland didn't result in an NBA championship, and after multiple playoff exits, he now finds himself playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Interestingly, his comments during the interview garnered strong reactions from NBA fans via X.

"Bro's fed up with Giannis already."

Lillard's addition to the Bucks' roster makes them a formiddable offensive threat in the NBA. Especially when matched up against the elite teams in the league. Still, his production on the court isn't the same as it was back when he was with the Trail Blazers.

This season, the eight-time All-Star is averaging 25.1 points (42.2% shooting, including 34.7% from 3-point range), 6.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Fans will mock, but the way Milwaukee is playing right now looks as if the tandem of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are yet to reach their full potential. Be that as it may, the two continue to figure things out with the Bucks in second place (32-15) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Damian Lillard talked about his time playing for the Portland Trail Blazers

In the same interview with The Oregonian's Aaron Fentress, Damian Lillard talked about the strong bond that remains between him and the city of Portland.

"I think it will be emotional because I care," Lillard said. "I loved playing in Portland. I loved living there and still live there. I'm not like a big crier. I don't think I'll be crying, and all of that. But I care. Everything I ever said about my time in Portland playing there, I meant that s***. So, yeah, it will be."

"The Blazers just weren't in a time where winning a championship was possible," Lillard added, "or what was able to be done at the time. While I'm playing my best self, I want to be able to play for that."

Aside from the moments he had playing for the Trail Blazers organization, he valued his growth as a person during his time there to the point that the city felt like home.

Despite coming up short in bringing a championship to the franchise, Lillard acknowledges that the organization just couldn't get in position to secure one after numerous efforts.

Aside from the anticipation in playing against his former team, the Bucks star also talked about his excitement about the simple feeling of coming home where his kids and family will be waiting for him. Differences aside, Portland will always have a special place in Damian Lillard's heart.

