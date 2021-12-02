"Feelin good getting back in da swing of thangs!" - Klay Thompson teases his return, posts a picture with Santa Cruz Warriors as his comeback journey for Golden State Warriors continues

The last time Klay Thompson played an NBA game was Game 6 of the 2019 Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He missed the 2019-2020 season after tearing his ACL in that Finals series. In 2020, he also tore his Achilles tendon while training to get back into action.

After more than two years away from the NBA, Klay Thompson’s hiatus is evidently nearing its end. The Golden State Warriors previously assigned the superstar shooting guard to their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, for more practice reps.

Thompson’s return is on the clock with the five-time All-Star posting a photo alongside the Santa Cruz team on Instagram with the caption:

“Some hustle and flow in the Cruz this week. Feelin good gettin back in da swing of thangs. Appreciate the work fellas!”

The other half of the Splash Bros. is unsurprisingly taking all reps seriously. Not only is Thompson ramping up his activity, but he’s also dominating the practice sessions. The 31-year-old was reported to have hit his first 18 shots in practice.

Before the hot-shooting streak, he also made the winning basket in one of the team’s scrimmages a few days before.

Additionally, with the Golden State Warriors playing at home in their next game, the Bay Area team has recalled Thompson, James Wiseman and Damion Lee from Santa Cruz. The trio will likely practice with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the team.

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly hoping for Klay Thompson to debut this season on December 25 in what could be another exciting game against the Phoenix Suns.

Will Klay Thompson immediately make an impact when he returns?

Klay Thompson's imminent return will only make the Golden State Warriors more formidable. [Photo: San Francisco Chronicle]

Expectations should be cautioned against the fact that Klay Thompson suffered two successive major injuries. It’s hard enough to get back from a torn ACL, it’s a completely different scenario to get back from both a torn ACL and torn Achilles tendon.

Thompson may be attempting to do what no other NBA player has done before with the injuries he is trying to come back from. Steve Kerr and the front office will obviously be extremely careful with their star upon his return.

Klay Thompson will most likely be under minute restriction until they feel like he’s recovered as much as he can. The 31-year old superstar could have a roller-coaster start to his comeback bid and may not make a major impact straightaway.

His presence, though, is a threat that no opponent will completely ignore. Thompson's ability to dominate games is not based on athleticism, but on skills, which he clearly still possesses.

With the way teams are defending Steph Curry this season, the returning Splash Brother could punish defenses for over-committing to the two-time MVP.

And, as good as the Warriors have been this season, they are just a different menace when the Big Three of Thompson, Curry and Green are all playing.

TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk “If teams are going to commit people to Steph the way that Phoenix did, then there’s gonna be openings. There’s gonna be openings for Jordan, gonna be openings for Otto...gonna be openings for Klay Thompson. That’s gonna be fun.” -Steve Kerr “If teams are going to commit people to Steph the way that Phoenix did, then there’s gonna be openings. There’s gonna be openings for Jordan, gonna be openings for Otto...gonna be openings for Klay Thompson. That’s gonna be fun.” -Steve Kerr

Edited by Anantaajith Ra