"Feeling guilty about that $304 million contract" - Jaylen Brown's intentions for next NBA Slam Dunk Contest has NBA fans wheezing

Following Jaylen Brown's performance in the 2024 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest, some fans have criticized him heavily for a somewhat subpar outing, outside of a few decent throwdowns. However, the Boston Celtics star remains headstrong through it all in a possible return to the contest next year. In the scenario that no one can be bothered to participate, as per The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

Brown was able to get the best of Westchester Knicks forward Jacob Toppin and Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. to secure a spot in the final round. He went up against Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung but ended up losing with his first attempt scoring 48.6 and his second attempt scoring 49.2.

Meanwhile, McClung secured his second-straight dunk contest award by scoring 48.8 on his first dunk in the final round and 49.1 on his second attempt to seal the deal of his victory. However, several NBA fans found it hilarious that Jaylen Brown would even consider returning to the contest next year after the backlash he has received.

"I know bro is feeling guilty about that $304 million dollar contract."

NBA fans can come fast with their reactions on social media when it comes to certain developments involving players. It takes guts for Jaylen Brown to consider another shot at the Dunk Contest as fans and media can be harsh with their receptions.

Be that as it may, it remains a rarity these days for an NBA All-Star like the Boston Celtics forward to make an appearance in the Dunk Contest.

Jaylen Brown reflected on his 2024 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest performance

Speaking with Forbes Sports' Shane Young, Jaylen Brown had a clear vision and intention when he decided to join the 2024 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Despite the feedback he received and finishing second place, Brown had no regrets about the decision he made.

"I think, ultimately, in this media era, some players are just afraid to get turned into a meme or whatever," Brown said. "I wanted to come out and have fun within it and that's what I did."

Jaylen Brown secured his spot in the final round when he dunked over streamer Kai Cenat and trying to imitate Dee Brown's famous eye-covered dunk from the 1991 Slam Dunk contest. However, it was the dunk that fans and media were not too fond of.

For starters, Kai Cenat is listed as 5-foot-3 and was asked to sit on a chair under the rim. When the ball was launched in the air by his Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum, Brown was able to catch the ball in mid-air to flush it down. However, he was only able to cover his eyes after the dunk was finished, missing the opportunity to properly imitate Dee Brown's iconic dunk.

That said, Brown was able to accomplish his main goal of enjoying the contest and left it satisfied while remaining open to the proposition of making another go at it next year.