"Feels like he's in a video game" - Goran Dragic heaps praise on Brooklyn Nets' teammate Kyrie Irving, highlights his ability to make tough shots 

Brooklyn Nets' latest acquisition Goran Dragic is in awe of how skillful his new teammate Kyrie Irving is. Irving recorded a season-high 38 points outing in the Nets' 126-123 comeback win over defending champions Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Dragic, who made his debut for the franchise, compared watching Irving play to a video game during the post-match press conference.

“When you watch Kyrie, it feels like he’s in a video game. It’s just crazy how he moves and how he’s making those tough shots.” (via Chris Milholen)

Irving is indeed one of the most skilled players in the league. His ability to score on all-three levels was at its finest in his previous outing. The dynamic point guard led the charge for the team in the absence of Kevin Durant, proving just how important he is to Brooklyn's hopes of winning the title this year.

The Brooklyn Nets have also managed to build a more balanced roster, following the departure of James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline. The likes of Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry gave Steve Nash plenty of different combinations that can impact his side's two-way play.

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets record morale-boosting win as they aim to turn their season around

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a tough spot since Kevin Durant's injury. They had to deal with James Harden's trade request as well, which saw them lose 12 of their last 15 games. Kyrie Irving hasn't been able to participate in home games due to his anti-vaccination stance, which has only worsened Brooklyn's record.

Nevertheless, the Nets are steadily getting back to full strength, with Kevin Durant expected to return this week. New York's vaccination mandate may also be removed, which could allow Kyrie Irving to become a full-time player again. On top of that, former Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons is also ramping up his return to action.

The Brooklyn Nets are looking deeper than ever and are expected to be a lethal force if all their key players are healthy at once. The win over the Bucks came at the best time possible as the New York-based franchise desperately needed a win like this under their belt.

They have lacked confidence before because of their unexpectedly lengthy losing run, and it doesn't seem like they will struggle towards the business end of the regular season.

