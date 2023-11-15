"Fellas, we pass gas": Stephen A. Smith goes deep into his bag while talking about Jeanie Buss-Jay Mohr living situation

Prominent sports analyst Stephen A. Smith recently discussed LA Lakers president Jeanie Buss' living situation with her new spouse comedian Jay Mohr. According to Smith, while the happy couple may be married, it appears that Buss and Mohr don't share the same bed when they sleep at night. As per Smith, Buss said that it's a mutual decision, as they both like having their own space.

However, Stephen A. Smith humorously suggested that Jay Mohr has his secret reasons for agreeing to Jeanie Buss' living setup. Smith pointed out how men can be a handful in terms of hygiene.

Smith suggested that Mohr's main reason for agreeing to have their personal space is because men tend to fart a lot, which is a bit embarrassing if you're lying down next to your significant other. He said on his show (at 1:01:38):

"(Jay Mohr) left out the fact that he farts," Smith humorously said. "No no, nobody wants to admit that. Fellas when we're in bed, it ain't the belching that we do, we pass gas. To tell the truth, we pass gas."

Taking a closer look at Jeanie Buss' role as Lakers president

Jeanie Buss, an integral figure in the LA Lakers organization, has had a profound impact on the team's success and legacy over the years.

As the daughter of the late Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss, Jeanie inherited a significant role in the franchise, eventually becoming the controlling owner, president and governor of the Lakers.

Her tenure at the helm of the Lakers has been marked by both triumphs and challenges. Under her leadership, the Lakers experienced both championship highs and transitional periods, reflecting the dynamic nature of the NBA landscape.

During her time as the Lakers' controlling owner, Buss navigated the team through various phases, making critical decisions that shaped the franchise's direction. She was instrumental in building a solid foundation, fostering relationships with players, coaches and staff, and preserving the Lakers' culture of excellence.

One of the standout moments of Buss' tenure came in 2020 when the Lakers secured their 17th NBA championship, tying the Boston Celtics for the most titles in league history.

This triumph was a testament to Buss' commitment to restoring the Lakers' championship pedigree and honoring the legacy of her late father.