"Felt like more commercial than live game": $60,000,000 ex-NBA star not fully sold on revamped All-Star, calls it money-driven spectacle

In an attempt to revamp the All-Star Game, the NBA tested out a new format in Golden State this year. Following the first look at the altered product, one former player sounded off against the change.

Instead of doing two teams comprised of the top stars in each conference, the player pool was drafted into three squads. They then competed in a mini-tournament, with the winner of the Rising Stars game being the fourth team.

On FanDuel TV's Run It Back Monday, Chandler Parsons was asked his thoughts on the NBA's effort to improve the overall product of the All-Star Game. He cited the astronomical salaries of players today as a catalyst in this weekend losing its luster every year.

"I'll give them credit for trying anything to make this weekend better," Parsons said. "At the end of the day these guys are making way too much money. They already have all the recognition, all the fame, all the clout they could possibly ever imagine. This weekend doesn't move the needle for them."

"The 40 points, it's a little quick. It feels like I'm watching more commerical than live game."

During his nearly decade-long run in the league, Parsons was never selected to an All-Star team. His sole accolade came in his first season when he was named to an All-Rookie team as a member of the Houston Rockets.

Following his playing career, Parsons has moved into a career as a TV analyst. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is believed to be around $60 million.

Damian Lillard offers ideas to help improve the NBA All-Star Game

Former players are not the only ones who didn't enjoy the new style of the NBA All-Star Game. Following the outing, Rachel Nichols touched on one current superstar who wants to see things go back to how they were.

Shortly after the final game, longtime reporter Rachel Nichols touched on Damian Lillard's thoughts on the All-Star game. The Milwaukee Bucks star feels it should go back to East vs West. He also brought up the idea of the game deciding home court advantage in the finals to help incentivize players.

Lillard also offered one more idea to help improve the NBA All-Star Game. He feels it should be earlier in the year, closer to the halfway point to be exact. Lillard's reasoning was that players now are trying to preserve their bodies with the playoffs right around the corner.

Lillard was part of the winning team from this year's All-Star Game. Despite being down a player due to LeBron James not playing, "Shaq's OGs" still managed to take home the trophy. Lillard's squad was led by Steph Curry, who took home MVP honors when things were all said and done.

