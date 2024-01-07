“Few people that after I had my son I apologized to”: PJ Washington's ex-wife Brittany Renner expresses newfound empathy for men after motherhood

Brittany Renner, the ex-wife of NBA star PJ Washington, candidly addressed her public breakup with a newfound empathy for men following the birth of her son. Renner recently spoke out about her relationship with Washington on the "No Chaser" podcast with Tim Chantarangsu.

Asking about her motherhood experience on the podcast, the host asked:

"How do you feel that motherhood has changed you?"

Replying to the question, Renner discussed her son, who she shares with PJ Washington:

"One of the first major changes was having a deeper empathy for men. So my son was maybe about two weeks old and he was just like like kicking in the little changing station and I'm like looking down at him. I'm just like, 'these are how these people's sons were at one point in time like they were so sweet and innocent and helpless.'

"There's a few people that after I had my son I apologized to, because I'm just like, 'man imagine if someone treated my son like that, the way you treated boys.'

"I think I have a deeper empathy for men and then I think the other part is really following my heart because how am I going to encourage my son to follow his if I don't follow mine."

Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington and his ex-wife Brittany Renner have had a tumultuous and publicized relationship. They met while Renner was studying at the University of Kentucky, and they have a son together.

Their relationship faced challenges, leading to their split in July 2021. Renner decided to leave Washington when their son was just two and a half months old, citing Washington's actions as not aligning with the person she believed he was.

Following their breakup, Renner has openly discussed the struggles she faced in the aftermath, including legal battles and the emotional toll it took. She expressed uncertainty about her future and the difficulty of navigating life as a single mother. Despite these challenges, Renner emphasized the importance of choosing to love and prioritize herself.

PJ Washington suffered an ankle injury against the Bulls

P.J. Washington suffered an ankle injury during a game against the Chicago Bulls. The injury occurred in the final seconds of the opening quarter, and Washington did not return to the game afterward. Despite the unfortunate incident, Washington had been performing well this season, with an average of 13.0 points per game.

The impact of Washington's injury on the Hornets' performance remains to be seen. The team will likely rely on other players to absorb the minutes off the bench. As the Hornets navigate the remainder of the season, they will undoubtedly feel the absence of PJ Washington and his contributions on the court.