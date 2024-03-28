FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: India men's team loses 9-21 to Malaysia; misses out on qualifying for the main draw

Team India Men 3x3 failed to make it to the main draw after losing to Malaysia by 9-21 in the Qualifying Draw D. Although India started off the Qualifying Draw with two wins over Maldives (21-10) and Macau (21-13), they couldn't live up to expectations against Malaysia.

Moving into the details of the game against Malaysia, Ting Chun Hong started with three consecutive points in the first minute. It took India another minute to add their first point to the tally, thanks to Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon's one-pointer shot.

Interestingly, Ting Chun Hong continued his dominance with two more points in the second minute as India crumbled under extreme pressure. Adding salt to India's wounds, Lee Jia Jun joined the party with three points to keep the score 8-1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Though Pranav Prince and Sahaij Pratap added one point each, Malaysia looked in total control of the game as Lee Jia scored two more points to keep the game at 11-4. Ting and Lee went on to attack India's defense as they posted 10 points apiece, accumulating three two-pointers each and as many one-pointers apiece.

Eventually, Malaysia ended the game in their favor, with the scoreline reading 21-9. Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon and Arvind Muthu were the standout performers for India with three points each.

India win the first couple of games in FIFA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024

Shifting our focus to India's game against the Maldives, they bagged a 21-10 win to start their campaign on a high. Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon was the wrecker-in-chief with a total of seven points.

India were in perfect control of the game with a 5-0 score in the initial two minutes of the game. Only Mohamed Khuwailid and Mafaz Mohamed were the important scorers for the opposition. For India, Pranav Prince and Arvind Muthu also shined with eight and four points, respectively.

Delving into the details of India's game against Macau, they dominated the proceedings with a 21-13 scoreline. This time, it was Princepal Singh, who shined with his eight points in the game.

He received impressive support from Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, who accumulated five points, and Arvind Muthu, who amassed six points in the tally to take the game in India’s favor.