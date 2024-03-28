FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: India women top Qualifying Draw with a hat-trick of wins; qualify for main draw

Team India Women qualified for the main draw after bagging two consecutive wins on Day 2 of the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup Qualifying Draw. After steamrolling the Northern Mariana Islands by 21-1 on the first day of the campaign, Indian Women clinched wins over Hong Kong (18-12) and Indonesia (20-13) to top Qualifying Draw C.

Moving into the details of the first game of the day between India and Hong Kong, the former started off with a point in the first minute of the game, thanks to Pushpa Senthil Kumar's brilliance.

Though Hiu Lui Tong, and Tsz Kwan Li took the score to 3-1 in Hong Kong's favor, Aneesha Cleetus pulled things back in India’s favor with three impressive points. Sreekala Rani's two-pointer shot kept India ahead of the opposition with 7-4.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly, Hiu Lui Tong kept Hong Kong back on track with her brilliance, leveling the scores 7-7. However, Pushpa Senthil Kumar had different plans as her seven points changed the complexion of the game.

She received good support from Aneesha Cleetus and Sreekala Rani as Team India finished off the game 18-12 in their favor.

In their second game of the day, India stunned Indonesia 20-13 to continue their dominance on top of the table in their group.

Sreekala Rani and Pushpa continued their brilliance on the track as India started off with a 5-0 lead in no time. Lea Kahol and Jesslyn Angelique Aritonang tried to break India's defense. However, they were completely dominated by the trio of Aneesha, Rani, and Pushpa.

Pushpa Senthil Kumar ended the game with nine points while Aneesha Cleetus accumulated six points with Sreekala Rani amassing five points. Eventually, the game ended in India’s favor by 20-13.

India thrash Northern Mariana Islands 2-1 on opening day of FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024

India displayed pure dominance on Day 1 after defeating the Northern Mariana Islands by 21-1. Aneesha Cleetus was exceptional with her attacking gameplay, taking up 11 points while Pushpa accumulated five points, with Kavya amassing three points.

For the Northern Mariana Islands, Madeleine Saldivar Alegre was the lone point-scorer as they settled for a thrashing loss. Interestingly, the Northern Mariana Islands could rack up only five points in the overall qualifying draw.