FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Indian women's team bows out of the campaign after twin losses in the main draw

Team India Women suffered two consecutive defeats in the main draw of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 to bow out of the competition. In the first game, they lost to New Zealand by 10-17 and then in the second clash, they suffered a defeat over Australia by 7-21.

Moving into the details of the game against New Zealand, the Tall Ferns started off with a one-pointer shot, courtesy of Sharne Pupuke-Robati's brilliance. Though Pushpa Senthil Kumar was quick to level the scores 1-1, Gabriella Fotu's two-pointer shot kept NZ ahead of the game.

Aneesha Cleetus tried her best to reduce the deficit. However, Gabriella and Sharne's two consecutive one-pointer shots kept them in the driver’s seat. Aneesha and Sreekala displayed brilliance to make it 7-8 in India's favor.

Nevertheless, Sharne Pupuke-Robati and Gabriella Fotu continued their top-class form to put India on the back foot. Eventually, they finished the game with 17-10. Sharne was exceptional throughout the game, accumulating six one-pointers and Gabriella followed her with three one-pointers and as many two-pointers.

India suffered a bigger defeat over Australia in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024

Shifting our focus to India's second game of the day, Alex Wilson and Marena Whittle started off Australia's dominance with two points in the first minute of the contest. Anneli Maley joined the party, accumulating three more quick points to push the opposition on the back.

Sreekala Rani and Pushpa tried their best to improve India's scoring. However, the game was completely dominated by the Opals. Ultimately, Australia ended the game in their favor with a scoreline of 21-7.

Alex Wilson and Marena Whittle accumulated three one-pointers apiece while Anneli Maley and Lauren Mansfield picked up two one-pointers each. For India, Sreekala Rani (3) and Pushpa Kumar (4) shined, but in vain.

After the conclusion of the games on March 30, Australia dominated the proceedings in Pool D with two consecutive wins, carrying 43 points. New Zealand finished with one win and a loss, racking up 26 points while India ended with the wooden spoon with two consecutive wins, picking up 17 points.