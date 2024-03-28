FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Men's Standings after Qualifying Draw

The Qualifying Draw of the FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup 2024 ended on Day 2 of the campaign with four teams moving to the main drawn and joining alongside other eight sides in four different pools. Let’s shift our focus on which side stood at which spot in the Qualifying Draw standings.

In Qualifying Draw A, Iran ended the round with two consecutive wins and moved to Pool A in the main draw. Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, China settled with the second and third position, respectively.

In Qualifying Draw B, Sri Lanka topped the charts with three consecutive wins, racking up 63 points, while Indonesia could pick up only two wins. On the other hand, Korea and the Northern Mariana Islands settled with the third and fourth slots.

In the Qualifying Draw C, Australia moved to the main draw in Pool C, after occupying the pole position with 60 points in three wins. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tahiti settled with the second, third, and fourth positions in the tally.

In Qualifying Draw D, Malaysia was at the top spot with three successive wins, racking up 63 points. They qualified for the main draw in Pool D. India settled with the second rank with 51 runs while Macau and Maldives held the third and fourth ranks.

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Day 2 Results (March 28)

Qualifying Draw D: Macau beat Maldives by 21-13

Qualifying Draw D: Malaysia beat India by 21-9

Qualifying Draw B: Indonesia beat Northern Mariana Islands by 16-10

Qualifying Draw B: Sri Lanka beat the Republic of Korea by 21-19

Qualifying Draw A: Chinese Taipei beat Hong Kong, China by 19-17

Qualifying Draw C: Kyrgyzstan beat Tahiri by 11-9

Qualifying Draw C: Australia beat Kazakhstan by 18-7

Qualifying Draw A: Iran beat Chinese Taipei by 21-10

Qualifying Draw A: Iran beat Hong Kong, China by 20-10

FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024: Day 3 Schedule (March 29) (All times are in IST)

Pool D: New Zealand vs Malaysia, 11:45 AM

Pool B: Mongolia vs Sri Lanka, 12:10 PM

Pool D: Qatar vs Malaysia, 1:30 PM

Pool B: Mongolia vs Thailand, 4:50 PM

Pool D: New Zealand vs Qatar, 5:15 PM

Pool B: Thailand vs Sri Lanka, 6:05 PM