FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers Points Table: Updated Group E standings after Iran vs India

India (previously third) have slipped to the last position in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers points table following a 106-55 loss to Iran in their latest encounter in Tehran. They have six points from five matches, including one win and four losses. India have a point difference of -94, having scored 299 points and conceded 393 points thus far in the competition.

Ad

Meanwhile, Iran have retained the first position in the Group E points table with nine points from five matches, courtesy of four wins and a loss. The table-toppers have a point difference of 105, having scored 365 points and conceded 260. They have secured a place in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025.

Qatar, on the other hand, defeated Kazakhstan 92-71 in Astana to qualify for the 2025 edition of the FIBA Asia Cup scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. They have eight points from five outings, including three wins and two losses. The Gulf nation have a point difference of 31, having scored 381 points and conceded 350 points.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kazakhstan have moved to the third position in the points table with seven points from five games, having won two and lost three. They have a score difference of -42, having scored 276 points and conceded 318 points.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Qatar will face India in their final group-stage fixture, while Kazakstan will take on Iran in another Group E encounter. Both matches will be played on Monday, February 24 at 8:30pm IST.

FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers: Group E Results (February 21)

Iran 106-55 India

Ad

Kazakhstan 71-92 Qatar

FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers: Group E Fixtures (February 24)

Qatar vs India, 8:30pm IST (8:00 pm IST) - Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha

Kazakhstan vs Iran, 8:30pm IST (8:00 pm local time) - Saryarka Velodrome in Astana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback