FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Iran match, February 26

The first window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers concluded with 24 teams aiming to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup 2024 flagship event in Saudi Arabia next year.

A total of three windows will determine the final teams for the main event. February 2024, November 2024 and February 2025 are the three windows.

The 24 teams playing in the qualifying event have been divided into six groups of four teams each. The top two sides from each group will make the event, while the six third-placed sides will lock horns in another qualifier to determine the final four places.

Group A dominated by Australia

Group A Rank Team P W L Points 1 Australia 2 2 0 4 2 Korea 2 1 1 3 3 Thailand 2 1 1 3 4 Indonesia 2 0 2 2

In Group A, Australia finished atop the tally with consecutive wins. Korea finished second with one win and a loss, bagging three points, while Thailand and Indonesia finished third and fourth respectively. Thailand secured one win, while Indonesia finished winless.

Group B topped by the Philippines

Group B Rank Team P W L Points 1 Philippines 2 2 0 4 2 New Zealand 2 2 0 4 3 Hong Kong 2 0 2 2 4 Chinese Taipei 2 0 2 2

In Group B, the Philippines ended the first window as the leader of the standings after two games, gathering four points. New Zealand, meanwhile, also secured consecutive wins to bag the second rank with four points.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei suffered consecutive defeats to hold the bottom- two positions in the tally.

Japan dominated Group C

Group C Rank Team P W L Points 1 Japan 2 2 0 4 2 China 2 1 1 3 3 Guam 2 1 1 3 4 Mongolia 2 0 2 2

In Group C, Japan topped the charts with consecutive victories, pocketing four points. China, meanwhile, are second with one win and a loss with three points.

Meanwhile, Guam and Mongolia finished third and fourth respectively. Guam won one game and lost the other, with three points, while Mongolia suffered back-to-back defeats and have two points.

Jordan finished on top in Group D

Group D Rank Team P W L Points 1 Jordan 2 2 0 4 2 Saudi Arabia 2 1 1 3 3 Iraq 2 1 1 3 4 Palestine 2 0 2 2

Moving to Group D, Jordan ended the first window with consecutive wins, gathering four points, while Saudi Arabia finished with a win and a loss with three points.

Meanwhile, Iraq and Palestine are third and fourth respectively. Iraq bagged a win and suffered a defeat with three points, while Palestine couldn't bag a win, losing both games.

India ended bottom in Group E

Group E Rank Team P W L Points 1 Iran 2 2 0 4 2 Kazakhstan 2 2 0 4 3 Qatar 2 0 2 2 4 India 2 0 2 2

In Group E, Iran and Kazakhstan secured the top two spots respectively. Iran bagged consecutive wins, racking up four points, while Kazakhstan also secured successive wins with four points.

Qatar finished third with successive defeats with two points while India also suffered back-to-back defeats to finish the first window with the wooden spoon.

Lebanon secured top spot in Group F

Group F Rank Team P W L Points 1 Lebanon 2 2 0 4 2 Syria 2 1 1 3 3 Bahrain 2 1 1 3 4 UAE 2 0 2 2

In Group F, Lebanon finished with consecutive wins, bagging four points, while Syria are second rank with three points after a win and a defeat.

Meanwhile, Bahrain and UAE are third and fourth respectively. Bahrain finished with one win and a defeat, bagging three points, while UAE couldn't bag a win, racking up only two points.