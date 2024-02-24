FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers Points Table: Updated standings after Kazakhstan vs India match

Kazakhstan are placed atop the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers Group E points table with a 63-50 win over India. The Kazakhs have a couple of points from the only game they've played thus far in the competition.

Kazakhstan have a points difference of 13, having scored 63 points and conceded 50 points in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers.

Iran and Qatar are placed second and third, respectively, in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers Group E standings. The Islamic Republic of Iran have two points and a points difference of two, scoring 76 and conceding 74 points in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Qatar have a points difference of -2, having scored 74 points and conceded 76 so far in the tournament.

India, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the Group E standings with one point and a difference of -13, having scored 50 and conceded 63 points in the competition.

FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers: All you need to know

A total of 24 teams will compete in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers across six groups of four teams each. Thailand, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and Indonesia are placed in Pool A of the competition.

The Philippines, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, and Hong Kong are pitted in Pool B, while the People's Republic of China, Japan, Guam, and Mongolia are drawn in Pool C of the tournament.

Pool D consists of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Palestine, while Kazakhstan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Qatar, and India will compete in Pool E of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers.

Lebanon, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Syria are pitted in Pool E of the competition. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia next year.

Meanwhile, the six third-placed teams will play in another qualifying tournament to secure the remaining four spots at the FIBA Asia Cup 2025.