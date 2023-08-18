FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023: Indian basketball team declares 2 wins, 3 defeats

In a finale that reflected dissatisfaction, the Indian basketball squad swathed up their thrilling journey in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023 with a 66-79 lapse against Bahrain in Damascus, Syria, on Thursday.

Appearing as the beacon of skit for the day, Sahaij Sekhon inspired the bench with his exhibition, gathering an exceptional count of 17 points.

As the curtains pulled on the group stage, India found themselves securing the third place on the points table of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023, following in the trail of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Their drive, characterised by a mosaic of two victories and three failures, stood as a demonstration of their solidity and effort.

Bahrain's thriving rise to the forum of the Asian qualification group has coined its passport to the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023. In a field showing only a solo berth for the upcoming stage of qualifiers, slated for the subsequent year, Bahrain's feat opens as a special accomplishment.

India's journey at FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023

India ventured on their odyssey with a flourish, staging deep successes against Syria and Indonesia. Nevertheless, a climactic moment came with a thin defeat to Kazakhstan, a team straddled at the peak of the group's ranking. The ensuing engagements against Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, though met with valor, topped in indisputable failures.

The Indian men's basketball delegation's record on the Olympic canvas has stayed as a periodic occurrence, a transient existence that unfolded just once. Their lone participation flared at the Moscow 1980 Games, where they etched a fair 12th-place finish. Intriguingly, their qualification was sculpted against the backdrop of political breezes, with the departure of major basketball nations underscoring the remarkable orbit of their Olympic stopover.

In the realm of basketball, the ebb and flow of contests frequently discover tales of stability and unpredictable twistings. As India completes their chapter in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023, their expedition stands as a demonstration of its commitment and serves as a stepping stone in its search for prospective successes on the transnational stage.

